‘I think we can do it again’ – Metro World News Brasil

Full of surprising arcs, the second season of ‘Euphoria’ arrived at HBO in early 2022. After its resounding success, the audience of the plot awaits the next sequel, in which it will show another phase of the characters.

In an interview with THR, Zendaya delivered that the third season of ‘Euphoria’ will address the characters’ lives outside of high school. The actress and producer also spoke about her expectations for the new phase of the plot.

“I think it will be exciting to explore the characters outside of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like on her journey of sobriety, how chaotic it can feel. But also with all the characters, in the sense that they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be.”

“What was special about this season was that we were able to dive [nos outros personagens] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with season three. There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everyone gets a chance to have that,” Rue’s interpreter continued.

‘Euphoria’ Success on HBO Max

Released on January 9, 2022, the second season of ‘Euphoria’ broke the record for the most successful premiere on the HBO Max platform. On launch day, the series reached an audience never seen before among subscribers in Latin America. According to the disclosure of Varietythe first episode was watched by 2.4 million people on premiere.

The last episode of the drama teen totaled 6.6 million viewers across platforms on the channel.

So far, this has been the highest performance for any series the network has produced in the past 18 years, second only to “Game of Thrones” which averaged 46 million viewers during its eighth and final season in 2019.

In the year 2004, Nielsen, a global data measurement and analysis company, changed the way to track HBO’s audience. Since then, the pay TV channel has introduced several streaming products, namely: HBO Go, HBO Now and the latest HBO Max, arriving in Brazil in June 2021.

This ended up complicating the process of comparing average audience between productions released before and after these new products.