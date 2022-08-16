“I want to apologize”, declares Ezra Miller after controversy

In recent months, every time the name Ezra Miller appeared in some headlines was due to some criminal charge. They involved theft, assault, disappearance, among other crimes. However, during all this time, he never spoke about such situations. Yet! In a statement provided exclusively to the magazine Variety, Ezra He apologized for his behavior and said he would start treatment to improve his mental health.

“Having recently gone through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering from complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone I alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.“, said Ezra Miller.

Born in September 1992, Ezra Miller began his film career in 2008, in the film “After school“, from the principal Antonio Campos. The film won the Independent Spirit Award and Gotham Independent Film Awards. In 2011 he starred in the drama “We Need to Talk About Kevin“, directed by Lynne Ramsay and with Tilda Swinton in the cast.

In 2012 he was in the movie “The advantages of being invisible“, beside Logan Lerman and Emma Watson. Ezra also played the superhero Flashgives A.Din “Batman v Superman” (2016), “Suicide squad” (2016), “Justice League” (2017) and “Justice League by Zack Snyder” (2021). He even participated in some films in the franchise “fantastic beasts“.

“The Flash” is, again, at risk of cancellation. Motive: Ezra Miller

The film “The Flash”starring Ezra Miller, is giving Warner Bros. a headache. Discovery. Ezra he doesn’t stop getting into trouble with the police and doesn’t leave the news because of controversies. This is putting the movie – a $200 million super production – again at risk of cancellation.

The possibility of shelving an expensive movie that is ready seems absurd, but the website The Hollywood Reporter guarantees that this is one of the options on the studio’s table. The priority, of course, is to circumvent all controversies and manage to change the problematic image of Ezra until the premiere – scheduled for June 23, 2023.

Recently, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav said that “The Flash” it’s an amazing feature film. Since Warner and Discovery merged, several projects have been sidelined and scrapped, such as the movie “Batgirl,” which cost $90 million but “The Flash” remains confirmed.