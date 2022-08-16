“I want to see who will comply”, says PF leader about request for arrest from the top of the corporation

The news that the delegate responsible for investigating the scandal that led to the jail, former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro, asked for the arrest of the top of the Federal Police for interference in the case, had very bad repercussions within the corporation.

As the column revealed this Saturday, the request made by delegate Bruno Calandrini is in the hands of Minister Cármen Lúcia, rapporteur of the investigation into the case, underway at the Federal Supreme Court.

In private, delegates who occupy management positions in the PF said they were surprised by Caladrini’s initiative and harshly criticized his colleague’s stance. Few believe that the minister will accept the request. At the same time, there is a certain climate of apprehension because no one knows for sure which elements support the petition presented to the STF. For obvious reasons, the delegate did not submit the request to his superiors before sending it to the Court.

“If she (Cármen Lúcia) agrees, I want to see who will comply with the arrest warrant,” says a delegate who occupies an important position in the Federal Police hierarchy, referring to the fact that, if the minister authorizes the arrest warrants, , the warrants would have to be carried out by police officers from the corporation itself, probably inside the agency’s headquarters building.

It is the first time in recent history that a delegate has asked for the arrest of members of the PF leadership. Bruno Calandrini alleges that there was interference from the corporation’s high command in the investigations into the corruption scheme at the MEC.

Shortly after the arrest of former minister Milton Ribeiro, the delegate even stated, in a message sent to a group of police officers, that his superiors were imposing obstacles to the smooth progress of the investigation. He also said that there was a “superior decision” for Ribeiro not to be transferred from São Paulo to Brasília, as the team in charge of the investigation wanted.

At that point, the PF directors claimed they were unable to comply with the delegate’s request to authorize the issuance of air tickets for the former minister and the agents who would escort him. He also said that it would be foolhardy to make the transfer on a career flight. The aircraft that are part of the PF’s own fleet were not available to the team.

Later, the delegate pointed out, based on phone calls intercepted with judicial authorization, indications that President Jair Bolsonaro had alerted the former minister of the imminent risk of an operation by the PF. From there, the Federal Public Ministry requested that the case be referred to the Federal Supreme Court.

Among the PF leaders, there is a lot of criticism – and even cursing – to delegate Calandrini. Directors of the corporation deny that there was any political interference in the case and say that the transfer of Milton Ribeiro to Brasília was not authorized only because the delegate, fearing leakage, failed to plan the operation well in advance.

“If he (Calandrini) had planned it right, if he had asked before, he would have been granted. But he did it all wrong. An operation like this has to be planned”, complains a delegate who occupies an important position at the top of the institution.

Bruno Calandrini responds to an internal investigation for having accused his superiors of interfering in the investigation. Anyone who follows the course of the procedure takes it for granted that he will be punished.