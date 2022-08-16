In addition to ‘Continue to Love’: 10 movies that will make you cry!

Since its release on July 29, “Continência do Amor” has only grown: more than 150 million hours have been watched, making the film the biggest hit on Netflix in 2022. The story drew sighs and many tears from viewers, who then went on to look for features that evoke the same feelings as Cassie and Luke’s romance. With an eye on that, hugogloss.com has put together a list of 10 amazing movies, so you can stop crying while eating chocolate and drowning your sorrows!

1. By Amazing Places

Released in 2020, “All the Bright Places” tells the story of two teenagers – Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith) – who are going through difficult times. The two then form a strong and deep bond as they embark on a transformative journey to visit the wonders of the state of Indiana, in the United States. Along the way, they face ghosts from their pasts as they work together to resolve physical and emotional issues.

2. Five Steps Away

Starring Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson, “Five Feet Apart” tells the emotional story of Stella and Will. Both teenagers suffer from cystic fibrosis, a chronic genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs, pancreas and digestive system, and they meet in the hospital during intensive care. The two fall instantly and madly in love, but the relationship will need certain adaptations, as they cannot get close to each other due to illness.

3. The Last Love Letter

“The Last Love Letter” is torn between the past and the present, and tells the story of young Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley). After waking up with no memory in 1960s London, she discovers that she has written several love letters to a lover named Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner), with whom she was willing to risk her marriage. Forty years later, journalist Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones) finds the same matches and decides to investigate what happened in the past, while trying to deal with the problems of her own relationship.

4. Diary of a Passion

The film adaptation of the novel by Nicholas Sparks became one of the most classic novels of the 2000s and to this day makes anyone cry horrors! “The Diary of a Passion” tells the story of Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling), who met in 1940s South Carolina, one of the most conservative states in the US. The rich girl and the worker fall desperately in love, but the young woman’s parents do not approve of dating. Noah is then sent to fight in World War II, and it seems to be the end of their romance, which leads Allie to get involved with another man. Years later, the two are reunited days before Allie’s wedding and revisit feelings that never ended.

5. The Great Gatsby

In the spring of 1922, Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) arrives in New York and finds himself next door to the mysterious and partying millionaire Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio) when he goes to live across the bay with his cousin Daisy (Carey Mulligan) and her philandering husband Tom. Buchanan (Joel Edgerton). Nick is drawn into the captivating world of the rich, their illusions, loves and deceits, and so he writes a heartbreaking, impossible love tale based on the novel by Daisy and Gatsby.

6. Hello, goodbye and all

Among the latest Netflix releases, “Hello, Goodbye and Everything” recounts the romance of Clare and Aidan, young people who agreed to end their relationship before college, without regrets. However, the couple’s farewell meeting promises to be unforgettable, as the two decide to trace all the steps that led them to that moment. You can already see that it’s chororô for sure, right?!

7. Memories

In the plot, Tyler (Robert Pattinson) is a rebellious boy who has a troubled relationship with his father. He believes that his suffering is not understood by anyone – until he meets the friendly and caring Ally (Emilie de Ravin). When the relationship seems to be maturing, some secrets emerge threatening the romance, which still suffers from an unexpected tragedy.

8. Adorable Women

In the years following the American Civil War, Jo March (Saorsie Ronan) and her two sisters Amy (Florence Pugh), Beth (Eliza Scanlen) and Meg (Emma Watson) return home when shy younger sister Beth develops a devastating disease that changes their lives forever. With completely different personalities, they face the challenges of growing together by their love for each other, while Jo discovers herself as an author and as a woman. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the feature features Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern.

9. Perfect for You

The drama “Perfect for You” tells the story of Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She decides to look for a new girlfriend for her fiancé Sam (Michiel Huisman) and also a childhood friend while she is still alive. The boy, however, knows nothing about flirting. The two have known each other since they were eight years old and believe they are soulmates, but everything changes when this illness strikes Abbie.

10. Carol

Set in the 1950s, the production starring Care Blanchett and Rooney shows the love and passion story of two women, Carol and Therese. Despite the intense and true feeling, their relationship is put to the test due to blackmail, judgments and fears due to the prejudices of the time. Filled with a lot of romance and drama, the film is the right choice to make (many) tears come to those who watch it!

