In overclocking, Intel Arc A380 GPU reaches 3.1 GHz

Just last Friday (12) youtuber SkatterBencher shared on his twitter account some screenshots showing Intel overclocking results Arc A380 hitting 3100 MHz, as indicated in GPU-Z. The extreme level frequency boost delivered a frequency 55% higher than the base clock.

An overclock as aggressive as this is certainly not easy to achieve, however, the youtuber unfortunately did not disclose the process used to achieve this frequency. But we can make some guesses as to what processes he used to achieve such a significant increase in frequencies.

Analyzing the images released by the modder himself, they not only show the operating frequency of 3100 MHz of the video card, but also indicate a consumption (Board Power Draw) of the card of 17.4W, above expectations. This could be a strong indication that ScatterBencher modified the PCB of Intel’s graphics card to allow unimpeded handling of power limiters coming to the graphics chip.

It is also worth mentioning that this overclocking experience has already been tried before, with other overclockers also using the Arc A380 modified to have no power availability limitation for the graphics chip, achieving between 43% and 57% more performance than the card in use. pattern.

It looks like these new Intel graphics cards really benefit a lot from more power available, but the company chose to limit the chips in this regard to be able to highlight the efficiency of the new hardware at 75W of consumption.

These new graphics cards from Intel arrived very recently on the market and overclockers and enthusiasts are slowly discovering even more aspects about their performance and efficiency. Stay tuned to Adrenaline to stay up to date with the news of these and other video cards.

