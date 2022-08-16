Intense sex scenes prevented Emilia Clarke from starring in Fifty Shades of Gray

Emilia Clarke gave life to Daenerys in the series “Game of Thrones” and some fans certainly have in their memory some ‘hottest’ images starring her, namely the sex scenes with Khal Drogo or the birth of dragons. What they didn’t know until now is that this type of scenes made the English actress not the protagonist of even more spicy scenes in the popular saga “Fifty Shades of Grey”.

The bombshell revelation was made in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Emilia Clarke told that he turned down the role of Anastasia Steele – which was to be given to Dakota Johnson – because of the experiences of sex scenes and nudity in “Game of Thrones”. “THE [realizadora] Sam [Taylor-Johnson] it’s a magic. I adore her and thought her sight was beautiful. But the last time I got naked for the camera was a long time ago, and yet that’s the only question I get asked as a woman. And it’s pretty annoying and I’m tired because I did it for the character — I didn’t do it so some guy could see my breasts.”

This is not the first time that the actress is uncomfortable with scenes of this genre. In the opening year of “Fifty Shades of Grey”, Emilia Clarke made statements to that effect. “I can’t stand sex scenes. They should be more subtle. I’m British, so I don’t like that sort of thing. Most of the sex scenes you see in movies or on television are free and simply serve to attract the audience. On screen, the more subtle the better,” she said, in statements reproduced by the Daily Mail.

More recently, the actress played Qi’Ra in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and previously, she was also Sarah Connor in “Terminator: Genisys.”

Photos: DR