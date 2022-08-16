International treaty on conventional arms trade enacted

The Electoral Justice received at least 28,000 candidacy registrations for the October elections of this year. The campaign officially starts this Tuesday (16).

Twelve applications for the presidency and 12 for vice president were received; 223 for governor and vice governor, 231 for senator, 10,238 for federal deputy, 16,161 for state deputy and 591 for district deputy.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, eight candidates are running for governor.

Check full list:

Adonis Marcos (PSOL): born in Cascavel (PR), he is 38 years old, graduated in law and is the candidate of the Psol/Rede federation for the state government. He has already been a candidate for councilor of Campo Grande three times and for state deputy twice. Ilmo Candido de Oliveira, 50 years old, businessman born in São Paulo, from Rede Sustentabilidade, is the candidate for vice president.

André Puccinelli (MDB): 74 years old, born in Italy, he is a doctor and farmer. He is the MDB candidate in coalition with the DC and Solidarity. He has been governor of the state for two consecutive terms (from 2007 to 2014) and mayor of Campo Grande for two terms (from 1997 to 2005). He was also a state and federal deputy. Dentist Tania Garib, 67, born in Regente Feijó (SP), from the MDB, is the candidate for vice president.

Captain Count (PRTB): A graduate of the Agulhas Negras Military Academy, Army captain Renan Contar, 38, born in Campinas (SP), is a PRTB candidate for the state government. Elected in 2018, he is currently a state deputy and chairman of the Tourism, Industry and Commerce Committee of the Legislative Assembly. Lawyer Beto Figueiro, 54, from Campo Grande, from the same party, is the candidate for vice.

Eduardo Riedel (PSDB): the 53-year-old businessman, born in Rio de Janeiro, is a candidate for the PSDB/Cidadania federation in coalition with Republicans, PP, PSB, PL and PDT. He has already been president of the Deliberative Council of Sebrae and director of the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), in addition to having been state secretary of Government and Infrastructure. State deputy Barbosinha, born in São Simão in 1964, from the PP, is the candidate for vice.

Giselle (PT): PT candidate for government, is 54 years old, is a lawyer, has a doctorate in law and is a university professor. She was vice-president of the Social Rights Commission and secretary general of the Brazilian Bar Association in Mato Grosso do Sul (OAB-MS). 40 years old, from the same party.

Magno Souza (PCO): the indigenous Magno Souza, 38, is the PCO’s candidate for the state government. Belonging to the Guarani-Kaiowá ethnic group, he is contesting his first election. Retired civil servant Carlos Martins, 65, from the same party, is the candidate for vice.

Marquinhos Trad (PSD): A 58-year-old lawyer, he is a candidate for the PSD, in a coalition with Patriota, PTB and PSC. He was mayor of Campo Grande from 2017 to 2022, and left office in April this year. Trad was also a councilor for the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul and a state deputy. The candidate for vice is the doctor Viviane Orro, 45 years old, from the same party.

Rose Modesto (Union Brazil): the 44-year-old federal deputy is a candidate for União Brasil in coalition with PROS and Podemos. She was councilor of Campo Grande from 2009 to 2014 and deputy governor of the state, in addition to having been state secretary for Human Rights. Agricultural producer Alberto Schlatter, 89, from Podemos, is the running mate.

Updated with TSE data until 14:19 on 08/16/2022