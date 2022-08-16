Is it possible for the same person to earn Pix Truck Driver and Taxi Driver Assistance?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Government pays BRL 1,212.00: see who receives

The Federal Government started payments to Pix Caminhoneiro and Taxi Assistance in August. The social programs will pay R$1,000 a month until the end of 2022 and aim to help workers at this time of high fuel prices.

Although the two programs are similar in many ways, the beneficiaries are different groups. On July 27, the Federal Government announced that people who receive the taxi driver allowance will not be able to receive the Pix Caminhoneiro. In other words, you have to choose one of the two.

Accumulation of benefits

In theory, there is no reason to prevent citizens from having these two professions at the same time, but from the point of view of the social project, it is not allowed to accumulate both benefits. This happens, according to the Ministry of Labor, because accumulating two balances means that there are fewer vacancies for other people.

In this way, the doubt arose because the Federal Government allows the accumulation of Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás. But this permission does not apply to new social programs. Therefore, for this semester, people will be able to accumulate the Gas Voucher and the Auxílio Brasil at the same time, but not the balances of Pix Caminhoneiro and Auxílio Taxista.

The selections

First, it should be noted that the rules for entering the Federal Government’s new social programs are different. This is because for Pix Caminhoneiro, the executive branch will consider the information provided by ANTT (National Land Transport Agency).

Will the new PEC set Aid Brasil at R$ 600?

As for Taxi Assistance, the intention is to capture information from city halls to decide which drivers will receive the new benefit of R$ 1,000.

Pix Trucker

Pix Caminhoneiro made its debut in August, as it was approved together with the Benefits PEC, and will serve self-employed truck drivers. So, check the schedule:

1st installment: August 9;

2nd installment: August 9;

3rd installment: September 24;

4th installment: October 22;

5th installment: November 26;

6th installment: December 17th.

Taxi driver assistance

Taxi driver assistance is another benefit that began to be transferred in the month of August. But the Federal Government has not yet defined the amount that will be distributed. So, check the payment dates:

1st installment: August 16;

2nd installment: August 16;

3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th installments: between September and December 2022.

In addition to these dates, there is also a second calendar for taxi drivers residing in cities where city halls send information only after the deadline. Check the calendar below:

1st installment: August 30;

2nd installment: August 30;

3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th installments: between September and December 2022.

