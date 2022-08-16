Is it still worth paying for some antivirus?

Year in and year out and the numbers related to cyber threats remain discouraging, and even intimidating. The AV Test Institute records more than 350,000 new malware and unwanted apps dailyO ransomware, one of the most impactful threats in recent years, also continues to emerge, and with the overwhelming majority of its options focused on Windows. And even traditional situations are maintained. Email is still the main attack vector.

These findings make some terms, such as antivirusfollow the popular imagination and a question does not disappear either: is it still worth paying for an antivirus?

Of course, there are many people who have never spent a penny on any antivirus software, another large portion treats such applications as superfluous, using the argument that ‘I know what I’m doing, my device will not be infected, but there is also a significant portion that continues to understand. as viable the payment for some program that preaches the message of protection.

The big x of the matter is that, as in many other topics, certain taboos are kept even with the evolution and change that a certain segment has gone through. Disregarding the past, and tradition, reinforced by habit, is it still really crucial to pay for the license of some antivirus software?

It is worth noting that the discussion here is entirely aimed at the final consumer. When we talk about the corporate environment, the topic is much broader, and the solutions can (and go) well beyond a simple antivirus, we go through a harvest of EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response)who work so that organizations can understand and be proactive as quickly as possible in terms of cybersecurity.

Now when we talk about the end user, that person with their computer, or even other devices such as smartphones, which increasingly play the role of the PC, with contact with offers from some security company, which offers an antivirus, and which enumerates the list of benefits on purchasing a paid license. How to proceed? Is it still valid, in terms of security? What if the discussion considers extra features?

They are different approaches. Let’s go through both.

Safety

In terms of security specifically, it is interesting to point out how the antivirus market has changed over the years. It was really a change in the “water for wine” style, just as cyber threats themselves have also changed and evolved. In the beginnings of these plagues, in the 80s, we had a scenario in which viruses were a way to annoy the owners of infected machines, the context of information theft would gain strength in the following decades.

As Fabio Assolini, director of the Global Research and Analysis Team at Kaspersky for Latin America, in this interview for Hardware.com.br, the way antivirus was made was changed. We went from a signature system, with a snippet of the virus code, to a broader and more complete approach, based, for example, on generic, heuristic, behavioral detection, analysis made from the cloud, where the time for a protection against a new threat is made available much faster.

This approach favored the entire market, the feeling of security that the great antivirus software passes has increased considerably, which, consequently, also boosted the idea of ​​paying for some license that these companies sell.

In parallel with this, as in other situations, a race was started for an in-house solution for Windows and also for the Mac, the second most used operating system by the end user.

Both Microsoft and Apple have developed and continue to improve their own native security solution. In the case of Windows, the feature gained more visibility, especially because we are talking about a system with a massive and consolidated market share.

Microsoft’s journey in delivering a native security solution has taken longer than you may remember. In 1993, Microsoft Anti-Virus (Msv) already existed for DOS. This solution was provided by Central Point Software, acquired in 1994 by Symantec which integrated the technology into one of the most famous antiviruses of all time, Norton.

Microsoft’s second major phase in this segment began to be designed in 2004, when the Redmond giant acquired GIANT Company Software, which provided GIANT AntiSpyware. The software was renamed to Microsoft AntiSpyware. In 2006 a redesign and a new official name was made: Windows Defender.

In Windows Vista and Windows 7, Windows Defender has been replaced by Microsoft Security Essentials, most complete security solution. As of Windows 8, the system’s native security solution was once again known as Windows Defender.

In 2020, it was renamed to Microsoft Defender Antivirus. The inclusion of a native solution is also a great move from the point of view of encouraging users to always be using the latest versions of the system.

Since Windows has its own antivirus, free and integrated directly into the system, the question remains: do I need to install any third-party antivirus? Do I need Norton, Avast., Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, and others?

Again, dealing specifically with security, and considering the end user, the answer is that, in the overwhelming majority of cases, Windows antivirus already keeps your computer protected, and you don’t have to pay for any third-party solutions.

Windows Defender has evolved impressively and is already a completely reliable security solution capable of detecting and mitigating major threats, including ransomware.

The main test focused on antivirus solutions, conducted by AV-Test, make that very clear. The test exposes leading security software on the market to zero-day vulnerabilities and prevalent malware from the past few weeks prior to the analysis.

When it comes to protecting against zero-day attacks, the security software industry average, in terms of detection, is 99.7%, Windows Defender was able to detect 100% of cases, in AV-Test’s latest battery of tests ( June 2022), the software also achieved maximum detection scores on the latest malware, as well as the minimal impact that the program has directly on device performance.

Windows Defender already appears even for the competitor, there is already a version for iOS, Apple’s mobile system, which protects the apple giant’s device against malicious pages, blocking suspicious links and preventing the capture of personal information.

An interesting complement to the general security of the iPhone that already does very well in terms of closing the siege against threats in the official app store, a reality that is not so effective when we talk about Android. Windows Defender also has versions for Android and macOS.

In the case of MacOS the subject changes a little figure. Apple has native security means for the system, such as Gatekeeper”, which warns when applications without a digital signature evaluated by Apple are executed, XProtect, antivirus, and MRT (Malware Removal Tool).

They all work invisibly to the user and work well, also considering that MacOS is less targeted from a cybercrime point of view, however, as highlighted by AV Comparativessecurity experts find it feasible to supplement macOS security with some third-party solution, as they can respond faster to threats.

This two-way between a native solution and a third-party solution has always been around, but in recent times it has gained more relevance, precisely because of the consolidation of native means of mitigating digital threats. But what about in terms of extra features? This may be the lure that makes someone resort to paid leave.

extra features

For some years now, companies that provide antivirus have used extra features to attract attention as a trump card. Like, for example, the issue of features linked to computer and smartphone performance optimization, and other paraphernalia, such as ad blocker, private browsing, parental control, screen time management, VPN and even protection for your webcam.

Resources that are possible to obtain independently, but you have the aggregate inside that huge suite that is the antivirus. Looking at it through this prism, it can be interesting, even for the convenience factor, which many consider paying for a license that automates several features.

But even with the extra features, you need to look carefully. Let’s look at the case of VPN, being a big draw for most antivirus software. VPN works by creating a tunnel so that browsing and transferred data are encrypted, this guarantees more privacy, security and can even break certain geographic blocks, by changing the location and IP, however, VPN services can restrict the total of data that can be traffic per day – similar to a deductible on your mobile data package.

When we look at some VPN services offered by antiviruses, the total amount of data that can be trafficked is laughable, as is the case with the VPN offered by Bitdefender: 200 MB of allowance per device and 500 MB with the Bitfedefender Small Office Securit subscription.

Therefore, the inclusion of the resource does not mean that it meets your usage profile. It is important, if you are considering subscribing to antivirus software, to research if it meets what you expect.

Generally, you are paying for a selection of extra features, not the antivirus protection itself.