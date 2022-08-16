“It’s fair”; Ronaldo doesn’t shut up and ‘combats’ the CBF for an uncomfortable situation for Cruzeiro in Serie B

The Fox flies in its Serie B campaign. With 53 points, the cruise leads the competition and has already opened 10 points of difference from the second place, Bahia, which has 43 ‘goals’ in the table. The situation leaves Clube Celeste as a strong candidate for the title, however, Ronaldo is impatient with a situation regarding Serie B.

The Club that wins the title of the Second Division, guarantees only access to the elite of Brazilian football and a place in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil (when the teams that are in Libertadores and with the champions of the Copa Verde and the Copa do Nordeste enter ). However, according to Ronaldo, the conversations for that situation to change are launched and it is discussed that the champion gets a cash prize.

The Phenomenon points out this fact as “unfair”: “We are discussing with the CBF that the champion of Série B has no other benefit, besides access. There is no financial reward. Advance two stages in the Copa do Brasil, but do not earn the money from these stages. There is a discussion with the CBF, regardless of who will win, because the champion has to have financial and sporting benefits. It’s fair. Let’s see,” explained Ronaldo.

Finally, the administrator of Clube Celeste admits that the debate is ongoing: “We are discussing, I think we will reach a solution for everyone. The champion of Serie B has to have a benefit, not the one of Serie A has, but I think having some would be fair”, declared Ronaldo, hitting the key of justice again.