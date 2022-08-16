Jennifer Lawrence turns 32: See 10 movies with the Hollywood star

Photo 1 of 10 – The Hunger Games (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 10 – Joy: The Name of Success (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 10 – The Bright Side of Life (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 10 – Operation Red Sparrow (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 10 – Serena (Photo: Publicity) Photo 6 of 10 – Passengers (Photo: Publicity) Photo 7 of 10 – Don’t Look Up (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 10 – X-Men: Days of Future Past (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 10 – X-Men: Apocalypse (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 10 – Mother! (Photo: Publicity)

This Monday (15) the actress Jennifer Lawrence is completing 32 years of age, and displays a beautiful career in the world of entertainment. The actress is famous for her charisma, in addition to having played numerous successful characters that have won over millions of people.

The Hollywood star tries to lead his life with a lot of discretion, and he had to work hard to gain visibility in front of the cameras. Jennifer is always involved in some super production, and has made it clear to everyone that she is not afraid to face new challenges. The actress is currently a hotly contested name in the film industry.

Knowing this, and to celebrate Jennifer Lawrence’s birthday, we decided to separate a list of 10 films in which she was in the cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

