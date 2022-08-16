John Wick spin-off undergoes launch platform change

The first official John Wick spin-off, “The Continental” will explore the character played by Ian McShane in the films in his younger years.

From the universe of the action saga of “John Wick” there are two spin-offs in development: a new story focused on a woman-at-arms (apparently with Ana de Armas in the main role), and a mini-series focusing on a young Winston Scott and the origins of the mythical hotel The Continental.

Announced a few months ago, and with a growing cast, the series was initially requested by Starz as a three-episode event. Now, still without a premiere date but knowing that it will be sometime in 2023, it is confirmed that “The Continental” will make its debut on the Peacock platform rather than Starz. This change leaves it totally open about the coming of the series to Portugal.

“The Continental”, the assassins’ haven featured in John Wick’s films, will be the central point of the story of the miniseries. Told from the perspective of a young Winston Scott, it will take audiences back to 1975 New York, when Winston had to tangle a dangerous path through the mysterious underworld of the American city.

With Colin Woodell (“The Flight Attendant”) confirmed as Winston Scott, the series also features Ayomide Adegun, as a young Charon (based on the character of Lance Reddick); Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie; Mel Gibson as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers, executive producers and showrunners on the series. With Albert Hughes directing the first and third episodes, and Charlotte Brandstrom behind the second episode, “The Continental” is a Lionsgate Television series. Albert Hughes, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger serve as executive producers.

CLIP | THE CONTINENTAL WAS PRESENTED IN JOHN WICK

