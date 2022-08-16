Jorginho defends Cuca and criticizes position of Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras

Current Atlético-GO coach, Jorginho made a long outburst against Abel Ferreira, commander of Palmeiras. In an interview with “ESPN”, the Brazilian coach came to Cuca’s defense in the recent ‘exchange of barbs’ among his professional colleagues, admitted that he had problems with the Alviverde coaching staff and criticized the stance of the two-time champion of America.

Recently, after Palmeiras advanced to the Libertadores semifinal by beating Atlético-MG, from Cuca, on penalties, the Portuguese coach explained why the opponent was not so well offensively, even with numerical superiority. The statement had repercussions, and Abel was pinned by Cuca and Mano Menezes, Inter’s coach.

“The issue is not whether someone comes from outside or not, it’s behavior. I’ve had a dispute with the Palmeiras committee, which I think is very disrespectful to the referee. I’m not a saint, I’m not that guy who doesn’t complain about the arbitration, but there is a limit. You can’t curse the guy with all the names, say he’s blind”, started Jorginho.

“I just don’t think [acontecer] What happened. I saw Cuca’s interview and I saw Abel’s interview. I have a lot of respect for Abel, because he’s been a winning guy here. He hasn’t won anything before, but he’s won here. But he won with Palmeiras, which is a great team, a great squad. Only he can’t suggest what he did to me, for example. He suggested to me: ‘Their team is very good offensively, but defensively they are lacking’. P…, that’s what he’s trying to screw with me. I talked about him, but about his behavior. Talk about my behavior, fight with me. Now, talking about my team, my team, what would I have to do? That’s what he did with Cuca”, said the Atlético-GO coach.

Then, in a long outburst, Jorginho still came out in defense of Cuca and said that the Portuguese did not discover football.

“Cuca did nothing but expose a situation that is a reality in terms of the behavior of a team that loses one or two players, it closes itself much more. And Palmeiras is a reactive team. It’s real. what Cuca did, they basically brought a doctrine. Man, it’s not. Cuca knows how difficult it is to play against a team that has nine players, because it’s going to close, it’s going to be a 4-4-1, or maybe a 5-4, which is difficult to get in. And she won’t expose herself, she will only expose herself with one or two speed players. That’s what he put in”, said Jorginho, defending the Atlético-MG coach.

“Abel is a very good coach, period. The question of his ability is not under discussion. What is under discussion, especially in this situation, is that he did not discover football. We are not at the time when the Portuguese are coming here.” and discovering football, forget it! What happened to Jorge Jesus was extraordinary, what is happening, but it’s because he has a squad like Flamengo and Palmeiras. I want to see him do what he’s doing when he comes here at Atlético -GO. Come here and you will be Brazilian champion”, challenged the Brazilian.

Jorginho says that Abel disrespected Cuca

Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Continuing with the long outburst to “ESPN”, Jorginho continued talking about the friction between Cuca and Abel Ferreira. He stated that he has already been accused of being xenophobic and that the intention is not to get ‘a fight with anyone’.

“I’m opening my heart and I don’t want to fight with anyone. It’s a shame the guy arrives and wants to say that he saw more than Cuca. This is a lack of respect for me”, he said.

“I’ve been called a xenophobe. Look how far we’ve come. When people win, people forget. If a Brazilian coach went inside the locker room to listen to music at penalty kicks [se referindo à disputa entre dos times na Libertadores], he would be called a coward. But because I won, nothing happens, everything is fine,” he added.

Finally, Jorginho said that Palmeiras has a lot of money and other coaches would also win in place of Abel. He also recalled the work of Andrey Lopes, an assistant who ran the team before Abel took over.

“It’s an outburst, but with all due respect. I’m a very transparent guy and I’m speaking here with a lot of conscience. He can’t say what another coach [tem que fazer], because he does not know more than the other. He is a winner, because if there was another one there, he would also be a winner. Onion was doing an excellent job before he arrived. And who knows if Cebola didn’t stay, he wouldn’t have been champions like he was? Because Palmeiras has a lot, a lot of money.”