Josh Duhamel is an unstoppable bank robber in the official trailer for “Bandit” – Cinevisão

Quiver Distribution has revealed the first official trailer for “Bandit“, a crime action thriller directed by Canadian filmmaker Allan Ungar, in which we can see the protagonist, Josh Duhamel, as an unstoppable bank robber. The main cast is joined by Mel Gibson, Nestor Carbonell and actress Elisha Cuthbert.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Robert Knuckle and Ed Arnold, inspired by the true story of the infamous Flying Bandit, aka Gilbert Galvan Jr. or Robert Whiteman for those who knew him, and who gained notoriety for escaping prison in Michigan, starting a new life in Canada, and successfully robbing countless banks and jewelry stores during a major crime spree, setting a record in Canada.

The film’s story will follow the notorious bank robber, responsible for several robberies between 1957 and 1966, and the mastermind behind the biggest gold heist in Canadian history. And as you can see in the video, the thief is skilled at his art, walking in and out of a bank in about three minutes and with the stolen money in hand, changing disguises effortlessly and as if it were nothing.

Everything gets more difficult when he meets the woman of his dreams, a caring social worker named Andrea who showers her with gifts through her ill-gotten gains as they seek to spend the rest of their lives together. When she meets gangster Tommy (Gibson) for an investment, his career becomes more complicated. When he becomes involved in the biggest heist in Canadian history, he puts himself at the center of a manhunt across the country’s highways, led by Detective John Snydes (Carbonell).

“Bandit” is scheduled to premiere in Portuguese cinemas on October 6, with distribution by Pris Audiovisuais. Watch the trailer and see the official poster.