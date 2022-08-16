Kelly Clarkson looks for great voices in unprecedented competition Rolling Stone

Announced this Tuesday, the 16th, KellyokeSearch is a variation of the Kelly Clarkson Show covers

The fourth season of Kelly Clarkson Show was recently confirmed and, on Tuesday, 16th, Kelly Clarkson announced that it will host a new competition on the show. Traveling through the United States, the singer will look for the best voices in the country in KellyokeSearch.

According to the rolling stoneinternational, the Kellyoke it’s already a segment of the singer’s talk show, in which she performs covers of her favorite songs — whether they’re oldies or newer ones. Now, the picture should take on a tone more similar to that of a reality show, as it will open doors to the public of Kelly Clarkson.

The idea of KellyokeSearch is to allow amateur singers to perform songs by the singer herself in order to find the greatest and most beautiful voices in the USA. The best duets, in this sense, can even be broadcast on Kelly Clarkson Show.

This summer, we’ll take the Kelly Clarkson Showout on the road to find some of America’s greatest voices,” the singer said. “Come sing a virtual duet with me for one of my songs.”

Also open for inscriptions by the Tik TokO KellyokeSearch must pass through the cities of New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago. The project arrives months after the latest EP released by Kelly Clarksona compilation of covers made by her on Kellyokeincluding versions of ‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilishand ‘Call Out My Name’ by The Weeknd.

Check out the ad KellyokeSearch, new segment of Kelly Clarkson Show:

Kellyoke launch

Released on June 9 of this year, the EP Kellyoke brings six covers of songs performed by Kelly Clarkson. On her Instagram, the singer commented on the release, stating that, “after singing over 500 covers on my talk show, I’m very excited about the new EP”.