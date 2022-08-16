Last resident of ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ doesn’t want to move – News

Retired bank clerk Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the last person living on “Britain’s loneliest street”.

Wisniewski is the sole occupant of a block of 128 apartments, after the last of about 200 residents moved in in December. “It’s like a ghost town now. It’s so quiet and weird being the only person living here. You can get lonely, you don’t have anyone to talk to,” he told the British newspaper Independent.

The eight residential blocks and other houses on London’s Stanhope Place are all slated for demolition, leaving the once-busy area abandoned, overgrown with empty, boarded-up properties.





As a result, North Lanarkshire Council offered the banker £35,000 for the house and two years’ rent in a semi-detached house if he moves.

But in the retiree’s opinion, the board’s offer would not be enough to buy elsewhere and that he is too old to get a mortgage. “I’m afraid of not knowing where I’ll end up living. I haven’t worked all my life to have my house taken from me.”

In addition, he explains that, after people moved out, the houses were abandoned, which worries and irritates him.

“There is no security and people can enter the empty apartments and many windows have been broken. The grass is overgrown, it’s ridiculous. I think the board is putting it aside to piss me off or in hopes that I’ll get tired and leave.”





A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council said they fully understand that this is a sensitive issue and that they are working closely with the resident.

“It would not be appropriate to discuss the specific financial details, but we are working in accordance with our policies to ensure the resident receives a fair settlement and to support them in finding suitable alternative accommodation.”



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



