“Let’s arrange the following”; João Guilherme makes an unusual promise for the winner of Palmeiras x Flamengo

palm trees and Flamengo enter the field next weekend, in a valid match for the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro still has a commitment this Wednesday (17), for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico Paranaense. On the other hand, Verdão will have a day off until Sunday’s clash (21).

Already excited and in an atmosphere of decision for the duel valid for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão Serie A, presenter and narrator João Guilherme, made an unusual promise in case of victory in Palestine in the confrontation that takes place at Allianz Parque, this Sunday (21) , at 16:00 (Brasilia time).

“Flamengo is in second place, nine points behind Palmeiras. Let’s agree on the following, if Palmeiras beat Flamengo on Sunday (21st), we will open the program on Monday (22nd) playing the Palmeiras anthem. Because for me the championship is over. Open 12 points (advantage)”, promised the presenter during the ESPN FC program last Monday (15).

“Now, if Flamengo wins, they are six points behind Palmeiras and then I have the impression that the championship is open”, added João Guilherme.