Light projectiles will reduce the size of particle accelerators

Energy

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 08/16/2022

A focused terahertz pulse of light (green) in a miniaturized particle accelerator to provide energy to the particles (blue spheres). The new technology measures how the shape of the terahertz pulse changes as it focuses on its target.

[Imagem: ORNL]

light projectiles

Projectiles of light, also known as flying lights, promise nothing less than miniaturizing gigantic particle accelerators.

These projectiles are actually precisely “shaped” pulses of light, with virtually identical width and length dimensions.

Formatting a pulse of light, particularly its front part, while keeping its phase unchanged, makes it possible to control both the speed and acceleration of these flying bullets of light.

A team at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the USA has now managed to produce projectiles of terahertz light, or T-rays, a range of the electromagnetic spectrum that has long held promise not only to miniaturize particle accelerators and make them more efficient, but also to improve tractor spokes and optical calipers.

terahertz projectiles

Making terahertz light projectiles is a promising method because terahertz energy is strongly concentrated, creating very high acceleration fields.

When developing a new measurement technique, the researchers discovered that when focused on their target, this terahertz light changes shape, allowing them to fine-tune the performance of the particle accelerator – particle accelerators allow not only to study the fundamental particles of matter, but also develop new materials, study biomolecules and a multitude of other applications.

The team believes that with this technique it is possible to reduce the particle accelerator where they work (Spallation Neutron Source), from the current length, equivalent to three football fields, to the size of the large area.

How to create a light projectile

Projectiles of terahertz light change shape because each pulse is made up of many different frequencies, but all within the terahertz range – similar to the way white light is made up of different visible frequencies, or colors.

Just as the colors of white light can separate to form a rainbow, the colors of this terahertz light can separate from each other when focused on a target.

If not taken into account, this separation leads to imperfections in the shape of the light, making it less concentrated, which can result in weaker particle acceleration.

However, using the new electro-optical sampling method developed by the team, these imperfections can be measured and used in the design of new optics to correct the terahertz pulse shape.

It then becomes a question of coming up with a design smart enough to optimize the shape of the projectiles, increasing the particle acceleration.

Bibliography: Article: Intrinsic spatial chirp of subcycle terahertz pulsed beams

Authors: GA Hine, M. Doleans

Magazine: Physical Review A

Vol.: 104, 032229

DOI: 10.1103/physreva.104.032229

Other news about:

more topics