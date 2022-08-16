Living with a wind chill above 51°C or 70-day heat waves? This could be the reality of the USA 30 years from now – News

This area, home to more than 100 million Americans and covering a quarter of the country, will experience at least one day of extreme heat a year by 2053, with a windchill of over 51°C, the report says. of the non-profit organization.

Currently, this situation is already experienced in about 50 North American counties, with 8 million inhabitants. But within three decades, more than a thousand counties will be affected by extreme heat, mostly in the states of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and southern Wisconsin.

The Midwest of the United States will be, according to the conclusions of the model created and that gave rise to this report, particularly affected, due to the distance from the sea, although the extreme heat will also reach regions of the East Coast and southern California, according to the document.

Remember that heat is the meteorological phenomenon that kills the most in the United States, surpassing floods and hurricanes.

The First Street Foundation bases its projections on a moderate scenario from UN climate experts (IPCC), in which greenhouse gas emissions will peak in the 2040s, before declining.

In addition to extreme temperatures in some locations, the entire country will get hotter, according to the report. On average, the seven hottest days today are expected to become the 18 hottest days by 2053.

The biggest change in temperatures is expected in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The heat waves, which make the very hot days happen without interruption, will also last longer.

In 30 years, the great regions of Texas and Florida will be able to experience up to more than 70 consecutive days of thermometers marking 38°C.

“We have to prepare for the inevitable,” warned Matthew Eby, founder of the First Street Foundation. “The consequences will be dire.”