Logitech launches new Ergo Vertical Lift Ergonomic mouse in Brazil

Logitech launched this week in the Brazilian market a new model of wireless mouse from the ERGO line, a category known for including devices with design and construction designed to provide ergonomics and comfort during hours of use, especially for professionals looking for a peripheral to increase productivity. . The Ergonomic Vertical Lift stands out for having the ideal size for small and medium hands, with a vertical grip at an angle of 57º, a position that offers both right- and left-handed users a relaxing grip that takes the pressure off the wrist, preventing pain in the forearm when throughout the day.

















16 Aug

















As the company highlights, the accessory has post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) in its composition, reducing environmental impact and providing quality. The soft rubberized surface with lift technology improves grip while preventing accidental commands in case of sweaty hands. Mouse connectivity can be done using technology Bluetooth Low Energy — function that reduces the energy consumption of the device while maintaining performance — or through the Logi Bolt USB receiver, ensuring greater security for connections to multiple peripherals on computers (Linux, Windows and macOS) or smartphones (Android and iOS).

As with other branded peripherals, this one also allows the user to customize the operation of the buttons through the Logi Options+ application, making it possible to create usage profiles for different programs and applications, such as Microsoft Word, Excel or browsers such as Chrome, for example. . Navigating documents and websites is efficient thanks to the magnetic SmartWheel, scroll that provides silent use with speed and accuracy for precise line-by-line edits or fast scrolling through long documents.

Users interested in purchasing this model can find it on the official website of the manufacturer in Brazil and in other national retail stores with suggested price of R$ 379.90 and availability in black, white and pink. In the case of the Logitech Store, the customer will have a 10% discount on the value of the product when choosing to pay in cash on Pix, with this the value of the product drops to R$ 341.91 — corresponding to a savings of R$ 37, 99.

