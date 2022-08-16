Madame Web | Adam Scott celebrates role and says he’s a comic book fan

Adam Scott (Ruptura) celebrated the opportunity to participate in Madame Teia, currently in production at Sony Pictures.

The actor, by the way, does not hide that he has always been a big fan of comics.

‎”I liked comics a lot when I was a kid. I actually grew up in Santa Cruz, California, where they recorded The Lost Boys. And the comic book store that appears in that movie was the same one I went to almost every day to buy my comics. My neighbor, Joe Ferrara, owned the place. So I would go there every day and he would have the latest comics that I was interested in.”

I told SiriusXM.

“And I remember I also had the chance to visit the Lost Boys set, where I met Joel Schumacher. He was about 12 years old. So yeah… I’ve always been a big comic book nerd.”‎

It is speculated that Scott will play a young Uncle Ben in the film.

The main cast features Dakota Johnson (Persuasion), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens), Adam Scott (Rupture) and Isabela Merced (Family Justice), while SJ Clarkson (Jessica Jones) directs.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius) sign the final version of the script.

In the comics, Cassandra Webb is a mutant born in Salem, Oregon. She suffers from a neuromuscular disease that leaves her paralyzed and blind, but she has the formidable psychic powers of telepathy, clairvoyance and precognition, allowing her to perceive events far beyond the capacity of her physical body.

The film, slated for October 2023, will be part of the Spider-Verse being built by the studio.