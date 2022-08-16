Mateus Vital should be listed by Corinthians against Atlético-GO | Corinthians

Midfielder Mateus Vital may be a novelty among Corinthians’ related this Wednesday, against Atlético-GO, for the second game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

As usual, the club released, this Tuesday, the material containing the pre-match information. In it, Mateus Vital appears with the number 21 shirt.

With this, the 24-year-old is expected to appear in the call-up of the next appointment. The midfielder has been training with Vítor Pereira and his coaching staff.

1 of 2 Mateus Vital observes the match with Roni in Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Mateus Vital observes the match with Roni in Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Mateus Vital has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2023. The club does not want to loan the midfielder again, but rather sell or release him for free, keeping a percentage of the economic rights.

Last Monday, the ge reported that the negotiation between Timão and Real Valladolid, from Spain, for the player, had cooled down.

Bruno Cassucci updates on the situation of Mateus Vital

The transfer window for Brazilian football to leave abroad is not yet closed, but the expectation of Vital’s return to Europe is low.

Unlike what happened Ramiro, who was also on loan and returned to Timão, Vital was not included for any match. In training, he was improvised on the right side by coach Vítor Pereira.

To remove Mateus Vital from Vasco, in 2018, Timão paid around R$ 6.8 million. Since then, the player has played 187 games and scored 14 goals for the club, having been São Paulo champion in 2018 and 2019.

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

