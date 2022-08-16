‘Meu Álbum de Amores’: the fine line between love and cheesy

Oh the love. The delights of unbridled, blind and absurd passions. The latent, pulsating love that runs through the veins and explodes in adrenaline and despair. Love is inexplicable. There are those who say that we only live a great love for life. There are those who live great loves throughout their lives. There are those who have not yet had the opportunity to experience true love. However, loves can be subjective. There are loves everywhere. Sounds like a catchphrase, cheesy even. But love gives us this poetic license; in being corny. But what is being cheesy while showing that you are a passionate person and wanting everyone for you?

Lovers come and go. They are summer loves, one-week loves, one-time loves, one-night stands, romantic, fraternal-maternal, friends, brothers, platonic, lifelong loves. And most of all, love yourself. This converse is more than true.

It is in this tenuous and trivial line between love and tackiness that Rafael Gomes (“Música para Morrer de Amor” and “45 Dias sem Você”) conceives “Meu Álbum de Amores” that, once again, flirts with soundtracks that make part of our life, as music plays a fundamental role in the midst of the chaos and tricks of this somewhat fickle life. It’s the exhaust valve. Who never suffered for broken or platonic love to the sound of a ballad like that?

Júlio (Gabriel Leone) is a straight-laced playboy dentist who sees his world fall apart when the great love of life, Alice (Carla Salle) decides to put an end to their five-year relationship. To complete the world in ruins, he discovers that his real father is the cheesy/popular singer Odilon Ricardo (Gabriel Leone), who was hugely successful in the 1970s and then disappeared from the map. The musician, however, “reappears” dead with an inheritance: the house and a half-brother Felipe (Felipe Frazão) equally affected by passion. So, the two together set out into the unknown: to recognize and go after their father’s true love to deliver his ashes.

PURPOSE ACCIDENT

Transitioning through romantic comedy is not a very fertile path in national cinema, which has its foundation in drama or sleazy comedies. A romantic comedy with a musical touch could fall into the commonplace of sketch comedy shows. But not with Gomes: “Meu Álbum de Amores” looks more like a long music video, and this is far from being an offense, given Leone’s inspired performances in the skin of this cheesy singer/cheesy singer whose first sigh is love.

In one of the scenes that most resemble those musicals from the 1970s and 1980s, one of Odilon Ricardo’s loves declaims: “the best way to avoid an accident is to do it on purpose”a maxim that Gomes, also a screenwriter along with Luna Grimberg and Vinicius Calderoni, believed and bet all his chips on, even if at a certain point the production drags on and gets a little boring, the general context is competent.

The cheesy, dark air of the 70s, the bright colors of 2021 and the transitions in vinyl-like chapters and song titles give it a pop, sophisticated and fun air. The cast headed by Gabriel Leone* and Felipe Frazão is a separate chapter. Inspired participations by Olivia Torres, Regina Braga, Maria Luísa Mendonça, Clarice Abujamra and Laila Garin (it is with her the best scene in the film, the very interesting contrast between them and Leone and Salle) is formidable.

*AUTHOR’S NOTE: There’s nothing this boy can’t do, is there? Leone is an actor that is a pleasure to see on stage such is his delivery. His São Paulo accent and the contrast between Odilon’s naughtiness and Júlio’s withdrawal are impeccable; his body language changes depending on the character. If you compare Leone from “Dom”, for example, and here, he looks like a different person. Great.

The songs, all original, composed by Odair José and Arnaldo Antunes, are another protagonist. Inspired, suffering, intense and far from cheesy. Titles like “Museum of Lost Relationships” give the film an intense tone, as love is, intense, popular, cheesy, loose, incoherent and fundamental. As Odair and Arnaldo sing: “if love knocks on my door, I won’t refuse to be the host”. Welcome.