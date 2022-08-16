Motorola Moto G32 debuts in Brazil with stereo audio and Snapdragon 680 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Motorola has just made its newest entry-level smartrphone official in Brazil, the Moto G32. The model is now available at Motorola’s official store for R$1,599 in installments or R$1439 with a cash discount.

About its features, the Moto G32 features a 6.5″ Full HD+ LCD display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it works with a Snapdragon 680 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native space. In addition, it has stereo audio for an even more immersive user experience.

In terms of the camera, Motorola has added a 50MP main rear lens, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP auxiliary camera. There’s also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. In addition, the 5,000 mAh battery supports 33W fast charging (included in the package).

Main specifications: