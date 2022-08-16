Nautical coach Elano criticizes Botafogo for hiring Lucas Perri on the last day of the window | nautical

Lucas Perri left Náutico on the last day available for signings in the Brazilian Series A and B. He was in the team on loan from São Paulo, and Tricolor ended up entering into an agreement with Botafogo to anticipate the transfer of the goalkeeper to the Rio club. The decision, executed on the eve of closing the window, displeased coach Elano – in charge of Timbu.

“I was with Perri, this situation was ongoing. I really regret what Botafogo did.”

– Guess I could have driven it a day ago. I don’t think I could have made that decision in hours, in a day to close the window. Sports Forum, from Rádio Jornal.

The commander had been asked about the size of Perri’s loss and began his speech by criticizing Botafogo’s movement.

The interest of the carioca club became public in early Augustbut there was an agreement for the goalkeeper to only leave Náutico at the end of Série B. Two weeks later, last Monday, Botafogo and São Paulo reached an agreement for an immediate transfer.

The negotiation leaves Tricolor with part of the athlete’s economic rights, who was on loan to Náutico until December. This is a positive factor for São Paulo, because Perri’s contract runs until the end of 2022, and he could transfer to other teams – with no financial return – at the end of the contract.

Elano also said goodbye to Lucas Perri and valued the names of the current squad, which will be responsible for replacing the vacancy left open. Náutico also hired goalkeeper Jean, on loan from Retrô, shortly after signing Perri’s termination.

“Wishing luck to Perri, who is a sensational boy. But we will also appreciate what we have. On Friday Bruno will play and I’m sure he will establish himself and help Náutico a lot.”

Bruno graduated from Náutico in 2015 and had two seasons as a starter at the club – playing 70 matches between 2018 and 2019. After that he ended up being loaned to Gil Vicente and Vilafraquense, in Portugal, and returned to Timbu last year, but he’s only played two games since then.

– Bruno is a boy who has been training very well, he has had experience of living with some goalkeepers, so was Perri. I think he is very prepared to take on this post and I trust him. I think we have to value what we have – concludes Elano.