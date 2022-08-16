Netflix Kid Kudi Series ‘Entergalactic’: Everything We Know So Far

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present an original and animated story, entergalactic, about a young artist named Jabari. Coming to Netflix in September 2022, we’re tracking everything you need to know about the exciting new animated series.

The animated series was directed by Fletcher Moules, whose work includes Clash of Clans: Revenge and more. The project was created by Cudi together with Kenya Barris and Ian Edelman. Entergalactic was first announced in 2019.

entergalacticThe log line reads:

From the minds of Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris comes the story of two young artists navigating the twists and turns of finding love in New York City.

Without further ado, we continue with the Netflix launch trailer entergalactic:

There is a trailer for entergalactic?

Netflix teaser trailer entergalactic was revealed during the Netflix Geeked Week online event:

What is the Netflix release date for entergalactic?

A release date announcement for Entergalactic has been uploaded to YouTube, revealing that Kid Cudi’s amazing new series arrives in Friday, September 30, 2022.

what is the plot of entergalactic?

entergalacticJabari’s story is about a young artist named Jabari as he tries to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari one step closer to the former when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer Meadow – voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music and fashion, entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.

Who is among the voice cast of entergalactic?

Here’s the full Netflix cast list entergalactic along with their respective roles:

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi as Jabari: A charming and creative visionary with a touch of the silly, Jabari is effortlessly cool. Dressed from head to toe in the holiest of streetwear grails, Jabari is just one of those kids you can’t help but love. At a first crossroads of professional success and the perfect apartment, he’s about to find the final piece of adulthood: true love.

Jessica Williams ( Love Life, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 ) as Prado: A budding photographer who is Jabari’s new neighbor, Meadow isn’t just the coolest girl at the party, she’s the realest.

Timothée Chalamet ( Dune, Call Me By Your Name ) as Jimmy: Jimmy is Jabari’s best friend and… a marijuana dealer, although with the new drug laws he is now focusing on cryptocurrencies and new inventions. An oxymoron and laid-back conspiracy theorist, Jimmy is never without a book and bluntly.

Ty Dolla $ign as Ky: Jabari’s irreverent and sometimes inappropriate road dog. Ky is always there for Jabari, even though his support can sometimes come in interesting packages.

Laura Harrier ( Hollywood, BlackKkKlansman ) as Carmen: Jabari’s recent ex-girlfriend. Elegant and confident, Carmen is the girl you should marry.

Vanessa Hudgens ( Tic, Tic… Boom! ) as Karen: Meadow’s best friend who is dependable, grounded, and adorably pregnant.

Christopher Abbott ( Kraven the Hunter on the count of three ) as Reed: A well-dressed shark with a heart and art dealer depicting Meadow’s photograph. Reed has the kind of chin sharp enough to cut glass but not strong enough to take a punch.

070 Shake as Nadia: Meadow Associate of the Arts Scene. Born and raised in New York City, Nadia is an expensive sculptor whose voice could only be drowned out by the impetuosity of her own work.

Jaden Smith ( After Earth ) as Jordan: A teen BMX superstar, Jordan’s talent earns a pass to kick him with Jabari and Jimmy. Jordan sees the New York dating scene a little differently than Jabari.

Keith David ( From scratch, 21 bridges) like Mr. Rager: Jabari’s superhero creation.

Teyana Taylor ( Coming 2 America, The Trap ) as a boxing coach: Meadow and Karina’s tough boxing instructor at Rumble NYC.

Arthur Castro ( Yeah day, wide city ) as Len: A rising professional, Len is Jabrari’s co-worker at Vision Comics. He wears hard-soled shoes and a newsboy cap. He’s super smart and super annoying.

Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story, The Gemstones) as Downtown Pat: Downtown legend and lifelong delinquent throughout the city. Despite her gritty exterior, Pat has a very romantic heart and wise words to give.

Are you looking forward to Entergalactic on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

Before I leave you, here are some more images from the upcoming series:

