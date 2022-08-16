Netflix releases new film based on Jane Austen’s work

Persuasion is the newest movie with Dakota Johnson on Netflix. The novel is an adaptation of a homonymous work by Jane Austen.

The official synopsis reports that young Anne Elliot was persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins. But eight years later, he reappears. Anne is not only single at 27 as she is certain that she is incapable of winning the heart of the only man she loves.

The protagonist is played by Dakota Johnson, from 50 Shades of Gray. The film is now available on Netflix and is on the platform’s most watched movies list. The film is directed by newcomer Carrie Cracknell.

Dakota Johnson, from 50 Shades of Gray plays Anne Elliot (Photo: Disclosure)

Jane Austen

Author of Pride and Prejudice and Sense and Sensibility, Jane Austen was born on December 16, 1775, in Steventon, England. Little is known of details about her life. She started writing literary texts around the age of twelve. But, in life, her books were published anonymously, that is, without identifying their authorship.

His works were successful in the literary world and also with film adaptations.

The author is also responsible for the works Amor e friendship (1790); Lady Susan (1794); Sense and Sensibility (1811); Pride and Prejudice (1813);

Mansfield Park (1814); Emma (1815); Northanger Abbey (1818);

and Persuasion (1818).

Check out the movie trailer: