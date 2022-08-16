Netflix releases this week (08/15 to 08/21): New Brazilian series of mystery and teen romantic comedy with Lili Reinhart are the highlights

With the series Nothing Suspicious and the movie How Would If…, the American giant promises great news for its subscribers.

lovers of Netflixget ready, because the arrival of another week, also brings more news to the always updated streaming catalog.

On Wednesday (17), the national series Nada Suspeitos makes its debut, featuring names such as Fernanda Paes Leme, Marcelo Médici, Rômulo Arantes Neto and Thati Lopes. In the plot, we follow a clumsy detective trying to unravel the mystery of a crime that took place in a luxurious mansion.

In addition, on Friday (19), starring Lili Reinhart (Riverdale), the feature film How Would It Be… University education.

Check out what’s new this week on Netflix below:

FIRST SEASON OF NOTHING SUSPICIOUS (17/08)





Nothing Suspects tells the story of a crime that took place in a large mansion. Investigated by a clumsy detective, the attempt to find out who killed a millionaire – and the dispute over his inheritance – means that some greedy families have to live under the same roof.

FIRST SEASON OF ECHOES (19/08)





From the creator of 13 Reasons Why, Echoes follows protagonist Gina (Michelle Monaghan) after she discovers that her twin sister Leni has mysteriously disappeared. Facing serious psychological problems, Leni simply disappears without a trace. The police try to convince the woman that her sister may have run away voluntarily, but she is convinced that something terrible has happened.

FOURTH SEASON OF GLOW UP (19/08)





In this reality show, ten new contestants put their creativity to the test, vying for the chance to become the next big star in the makeup world.

WHAT WOULD IT BE IF…? (08/17)





The film follows the story of Natalie, whose life, on the eve of her college graduation, diverges into two parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her Texas hometown; and another where she moves to LA to pursue her career.

