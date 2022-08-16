New explosion hits Russian bases and power plant in Crimea | Ukraine and Russia

For the second time in a week, explosions were recorded on Tuesday (16) in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014 and which, until now, had been spared the war between the two countries.
In the morning, a fire hit a Russian military base in the Dzhankoi district in the north of the peninsula, causing explosions of ammunition, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Another explosion, at a power substation, was also recorded in the same region. Later, clouds of smoke were also seen at another local Russian base.
“After the fire there was a detonation of ammunition,” a statement said.
The cases come exactly a week after a series of powerful explosions at the Russian base of Novofedorivka, also in Crimea, which left one dead and four injured and can be seen from almost the entire peninsula, including tourist beaches.
Moscow speaks of an “act of sabotage” as the cause of the explosion. Ukraine has yet to comment on any of the cases.
A cloud of smoke formed after the first explosion at a Russian military base in Crimea, on Aug. 9, 2022. — Photo: via AP
‘Russia’s war against Ukraine has started and will end in Crimea’, says Zelensky
Crimea Governor Sergei Aksionov, who attended the scene, said two civilians were injured and that residents had started being taken to a neighboring municipality. Hours after the announcement, the fire was still active, according to Aksionov.
Strong blast hits Russian military air base in Crimea
The incident comes a week after the explosion of munitions intended for aviation in a depot at a military base in Saki, western Crimea. One person died and several were injured.
Crimea, a peninsula of Ukraine annexed by Moscow in 2014, is at the forefront of Russia’s military offensive against the former Soviet republic.
Russian military planes take off almost daily from this territory to attack targets in regions under Kiev’s control.. At the same time, several areas of this peninsula are within the range of Ukrainian cannons and drones.
“The morning near Dzhankoi started with explosions,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak said on Twitter.
“Crimea in a normal country is the Black Sea, the mountains, recreation and tourism. But Russian-occupied Crimea has exploding ammunition dumps and a high risk of death for invaders and thieves,” he added.
- ANALYSIS: Attack on Crimea begins new phase in Ukraine war
- PHOTOS: Satellite images showing damage from possible air strike on Russian base in Crimea