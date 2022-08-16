Nintendo issues encouraging statement on Switch price hikes

Nintendo has shared exciting news about a potential price increase for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles.
In recent months, some fans have started to get worried about how inflation could cause video games like Switch to increase the price of the device, in addition to the shortage of units in stock due to the electronics crisis.
While Nintendo has given no indications that it intends to raise prices, it appears that the company has no plans in this regard, at least in the near future.
In a conversation with the Nikkei, Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, was asked about the possibility of raising the prices of the Switch in the future. Even with the increases in manufacturing costs, the company does not intend to pass this on to consumers through price increases.
We are not considering this at the moment, for two reasons. In order to offer unique entertainment to a wider range of consumers, we want to avoid overpricing consumers. Our competitiveness is the variety of entertainment in the world and we always think about pricing in terms of the value of the entertainment we offer. Our products also include software. Nintendo has sold over 100 million Switch units to date and it’s important to keep the momentum of the business overall. Generally speaking, a weaker yen makes domestic Switch sales less profitable.
Even if the Switch OLED model becomes less profitable for the company, they don’t plan to raise sales prices.
It is worth remembering that even with the rumors that Nintendo may launch a new console in the future, the company has not yet officially commented on the matter, so keeping Switch sales high is the best solution.