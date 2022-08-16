Nintendo issues encouraging statement on Switch price hikes

Nintendo has shared exciting news about a potential price increase for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles.

In recent months, some fans have started to get worried about how inflation could cause video games like Switch to increase the price of the device, in addition to the shortage of units in stock due to the electronics crisis.

While Nintendo has given no indications that it intends to raise prices, it appears that the company has no plans in this regard, at least in the near future.