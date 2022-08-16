‘Noé’s Ark’ takes mice inspired by Vinicius and Tom to the big screen

Jorge was 7 years old when he served as an informal consultant for “A arca de Noé”, an animated feature inspired by the collection of children’s poetry by Vinicius de Moraes (1913-1980). In the last decade, the project went through budgetary difficulties, suffered internal losses, and now, when it finally takes on shapes, colors and the voices of Rodrigo Santoro, Alice Braga, Marcelo Adnet, Adriana Calcanhotto and Chico César, among others, the little adviser, son of director and screenwriter Sérgio Machado, is preparing to study Animation Design.

— Jorge was my guinea pig when I wrote the script: I told the stories of poetry and he gave opinions. It’s such an old idea that my son is already a teenager. Perhaps this long contact inspired him to enter the world of animation? — laughs Machado, during a break from recording, in São Paulo. — “Noah’s Ark” enchanted and continues to enchant generations. Now I have a new 8 year old fan as an assistant, my daughter Clarinha.

Naldo Benny: ‘I’m not reducing anyone’s work’, says singer after comment about opening doors for Anitta

Scheduled to debut in 2014, the R$10 million budgeted design ran into logistical and financial problems along the way. In 2015, another major impact on the production led by Gullane Filmes and Videofilmes: the death of Suzana de Moraes, Vinícius’ eldest daughter and mentor of the project.

The story of Vini and Tito, the mice inspired by the poet and Tom Jobim (1927-1994), had a happy ending in 2019, when Brazilian companies signed a co-production agreement with Symbiosys Technologies, an Indian animation company.

— Indians and Asians, in general, have a long tradition in a type of large-scale animation, with voluminous work, which we don’t have in Brazil — explains producer Caio Gullane. — It took years of drafts back and forth, until I came up with a fresh line for ‘Noah’s Ark’. We wanted to get away from the rounded 3D and the authorial and stylized 2D. We opted for the humanization of animals, seeking this identification with the characters.

Keep reading

Jô Soares: Where are the musicians of the Sexteto and the waiter Alex?

Producer and director plan to release “Noé’s Ark” in the first half of 2023. They dream of showing it at the Annecy Festival, in France, one of the biggest of its kind. An outcome that promises to be luminous for the trajectory of the verses with children’s themes, starring many animals, which began to be written in the 1940s, were put together in a book in the 1970s (by the publisher Sabiá), and converted into songs, in partnership with Toquinho, in 1980. The book is still a success today, and has sold more than 600,000 copies under Companhia das Letras, where it has been since the 1990s.

Toquinho recalls that some poems in the book had already been set to music by Paulo Soledade and Tom Jobim when Vinicius proposed that he set the rest to music.

— Those poems were given rhythm and harmonies that provoke emotions that only music can provide. says the composer. — With the record, the animals jumped from the pages of the book to the children’s voices, and from there to the classrooms. The songs last until today: those children of the 1980s became parents and motivated their children, and they sing today with their grandchildren.

Caetano, 80 years old: Absolute reference of MPB, artist celebrates birthday with family live

For the cinema, Suzana prioritized poems that spoke of animals. “Noah’s Ark” tells the story of two bohemian mice — a fearful poet and an elegant musician. They witness the moment when God commands Noah to build a vessel capable of housing one male and one female of each species, to save them from the approaching flood. As they are single, the two will get into several troubles to guarantee a spot in the ark.

— It is a very special project for us, as it is Suzana’s idea — says Maria Gurjão, the youngest daughter of Vinícius, who shares with her sister Georgiana the direction of VM Cultural, administrator of the poet’s literary-musical work. — It’s a universal story, told by someone with the gift of speech, with a loving way, but that has a political tone as well. The plot tells of two chests, one with animals admired by everyone, and the other with rats, cockroaches and other despised animals. There is a moment when Ark A is in danger and those who save the day are precisely the passengers of Ark B.

‘Don’t expect a cute child’s view’

Sérgio Machado, whose co-director of animation for the feature film is the Peruvian Alois Di Leo, reveals that the work is not intended to win over children only:

“Our intention is to make something like “Shrek”, a cartoon capable of pleasing both children and adults,” explains the director. — We want to speak with the contemporary young adult, used to the amount of information, with the trickery of the characters. As Suzana de Moraes wanted, we are being faithful to the spirit of Vinicius, keeping the irreverence and loving and delicate approach. Don’t expect a cute childish vision, because there’s a lot of cruel and macabre in his verses.

Released in 1980, the first LP with the sung versions of Vinicius’ poems received contributions from several MPB medallions of the time, such as Elis Regina, Alceu Valença, Chico Buarque, Milton Nascimento, Moraes Moreira, Bebel Gilberto, Ney Matogrosso, Marina Lima and the MPB4 quartet.

Now, in addition to Rodrigo Santoro and Marcelo Adnet, who sing the song “A Menininha” in English in a duet, the cast of interpreters of the animation includes Chico César (“O bode”), Larissa Luz (“A Galen d’Angola”). , Céu (“The insects”), Mariana de Moraes (“The house”), among others.

Johnny Depp: Celebrities remove likes from publication in which actor celebrates victory in court over Amber Heard

The singer and songwriter Adriana Calcanhotto, Suzana’s widow, recorded the English version of “A corujinha” last week.

— We were all formed by “Noah’s Ark”; some are more intimate with the work, others are not — understands Adriana, who recorded the verses of “As butterflies”, by Vinícius, in the “Partimpim” project. “I saw it all come to fruition. Suzana had a very strong connection with “A arca”, because the origin of the poems is in her and her brother Pedro’s curiosity about things, when they were children. She said that cinema was the worst entertainment because it is time-consuming and expensive. She had the authority to say this: she had a film interrupted in the middle of the Collor administration. But she loved movies, and we’re making her dream come true.