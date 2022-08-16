Nokia promises 4G and 5G connection worldwide

4G and 5G connections are a necessary part of major advances in technology In the next years. However, some countries are still struggling to adapt to the new technology. With that in mind, the Nokia promises 4G and 5G connection to establish connection all over the world.

The interesting thing is that this technology can reach absolutely any part of the Earth, even a ship lost on the high seas. Isn’t it fantastic? Read on for more details.

Nokia’s new technology

In partnership with AST Space Mobile, Nokia intends to offer a technology capable of taking the 4G and 5G signal to all places on Earth, even in the most unimaginable possible.

The company has already signed a 5-year contract with AST and expects to deliver its first cellular network connected to the space accessible directly from smartphones soon. The service will allow a roaming connection to a network located in space anywhere in the world.

In addition, this connection modality will also help underdeveloped countries that suffer from the difficulty of access and connection establishment in emerging locations. Thus, it will be very useful for performing surgeries and communication.

The satellite responsible for this technology is BlueWalker 3. The launch will take place in September this year and will be the key point for connectivity tests. The satellite launch will be in Cape Canaveral, Florida (USA).

Nokia’s participation in the project

Nokia’s partnership is extremely important in this project. It will supply equipment from its AirScale technology, from the 5G ecosystem, and benefit from plug-in cards that they add whenever needed.

It will also work with optimization services and technical support for the devices, managing its day-to-day operations network.

According to Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, this is a way to democratize access to broadband worldwide.