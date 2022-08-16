Nubank announces app update; discover the new features

O Nubank made an update to your app. The intention is to make the digital platform more intuitive and easier to use. The customer will have access to new features and a function to customize their profile, all to simplify operations and make the application more complete.

In summary, users will be able to put a picture on their profile. The image will be displayed next to the new customer tab. According to fintech, the feature can already be found. If you still don’t have the function available, try downloading the latest version of the app from Nubank.

Changes to the Nubank app

Another important change was made to the look of the platform, which is no longer a single page to include three new tabs. The sections are distributed as follows:

First tab: account, credit card, loans and more.

Second tab: investments and life and mobile insurance;

Third tab: partner stores and services (shopping).

According to the digital bank, “the changes were developed from surveys carried out with users in the last year” and are now available to customers in the application.

How to simulate and contract the Nubank loan?

As it is a digital bank, the entire request and release process is done online, through the Nubank. Even before performing the simulation, it is possible to check the fintech credit suggestion.

In practice, while contracting the loan, the user can view the value, number of installments, interest, among other details of the service. See the step-by-step guide to simulate and contract the credit below:

Access the Nubank application; On the main screen, look at the bottom bar and select “Loans”; Click on “New Loan” and select the reason why you want the option; Run the simulation by entering the amount you want to hire; Enter the number of installments and the date you want to make the payments; Once this is done, check the interest, conditions and total value of the agreement; Finally, confirm the operation and the amount will be transferred immediately to Nu Conta.

With regard to interest, the institution determines the percentage according to the customer’s profile. At the time of contracting the loan, it is possible to check all the conditions of the service. Nubank points out that it always expects the interest applied to be one of the lowest in the market.