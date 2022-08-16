Odyssey Ark is Samsung’s 55-inch 165Hz 4K TV Gamer Monitor for $3,500

The new screen features top-of-the-line settings and can be used as a cockpit that envelops players.

Samsung officially announced this Monday (15) the launch of the Odyssey Ark monitor, which also promises to be a good solution for those looking for a great quality TV. With 55 inch screen with mini LED panelthe product has a curvature of 1000R and brings 4K resolution with a maximum refresh rate of 165 Hz.

According to the manufacturer, the high-end features also include a 1 millisecond response timesupport for HDR 10+ and Dolby Atmos audio technology. While many monitors usually have a maximum of two speakers, the new model brings a total of 6 speakers: two on each side and two on the back that act as woofers.

State-of-the-art technologies are reflected in a product that costs US$ 3.5 thousand (more of BRL 17.86 thousand in a direct conversion), which has been surprising in evaluations of foreign vehicles. Engadget claims that the Odyssey Ark is similar to a “hi-tech cocoon” and that its dimensions are efficient in engaging the user in a high quality experience.

Odyssey Ark brings support to Samsung Gaming Hub

The new monitor also supports the technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and features a configuration system based on two remotes. While the first one brings common features and adjustments for sound, brightness and contrast, the second — known as ark dial — allows you to switch between pre-configured usage modes and choose between special display modes.

Like Samsung’s 2022 lineup of TVs, the Odyssey Ark supports the Samsung Gaming Hub, which includes quick access to platforms like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Google Stadia. The screen also allows you to resize contents depending on the source and display up to three windows simultaneously — one based on the HDMI connection, and the others from the apps built into the monitor.

According to the manufacturer, the screen can be used either as a large monitor (or TV) in landscape or transformed into a true cockpit when left in vertical mode. Other details include Bluetooth 5.2 support, four HDMI 2.1 connections, two USB ports and support for the VESA 200×200 standard.

In addition to having a good space to install the Odyssey Ark, interested buyers will need to have a sturdy table: according to the manufacturer, the product weighs more than 41 kilos together with its support baseO. Samsung has already started sales of the new screen in the North American market, and there are still no indications that it will receive an official launch in Brazil.

Source: Engadget, Samsung