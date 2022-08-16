Official: AMD will announce new Ryzen 7000 processors on August 29

The launch should happen by the end of September, according to rumors.

We are getting closer and closer to the launch of the next generation of processors AMD Ryzen 7000. Today the company led by Lisa Su announced that it will be unveiling its “next generation” products at August 29 at 8 pm. “Together we advance_PCs” is the name of the event that will be broadcast on AMD channels.

The event will be to publicize first hand the new generation of CPUs Ryzen based on Zen 4 microarchitecture, as well as AM5 platform and support for DDR5 memories for the first time, technology used only by Intel Alder Lake processors in the mainstream scenario until now.

“Together, AMD announces “together we advance_PCs”, a livestream that will reveal the next generation of AMD products. CEO Lisa Su, CTO Mark Papermaster, and other AMD executives will present details of the newest Zen 4 architecture that powers the next AMD Ryzen processors and the new AM5 platform built on new DDR5 and PCIe5 technologies, all designed to take desktop PCs into a new era of performance.” – OMG

While AMD doesn’t officially release the tech specs and SKUs of the Ryzen 7000 lineup, rumors are giving us an idea of ​​what to expect. The SKUs, which have already been confirmed by AMD themselves, are: Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X and Ryzen 5 7600X.

AMD Ryzen 7000 (Zen4) processor box will have new format

AMD Ryzen 7000 Specifications*

Ryzen 9 7950X – 16 cores and 32 threads/4.5GHz base and 5.7GHz boost/170W/80MB cache

– 16 cores and 32 threads/4.5GHz base and 5.7GHz boost/170W/80MB cache Ryzen 9 7900X – 12 cores and 24 threads/4.7GHz base and 5.6GHz boost/170W/76MB cache

– 12 cores and 24 threads/4.7GHz base and 5.6GHz boost/170W/76MB cache Ryzen 7 7700X – 8 cores and 16 threads/4.5GHz base and 5.4GHz boost/105W/40MB cache

– 8 cores and 16 threads/4.5GHz base and 5.4GHz boost/105W/40MB cache Ryzen 5 7600X – 6 cores and 12 threads/4.7GHz base and 5.3GHz boost/105W/38MB cache

*Information based on rumors and leaks

Overall, AMD promises that Zen 4-based CPUs will see up to a 15% performance boost in single-threaded applications, 25% more performance per watt, 8% to 10% improvement in IPC (instructions per clock) and over 35% overall performance increase. All this compared to the current Zen 3 architecture.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: WCCFtech