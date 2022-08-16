On social media, fans of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly believe their romance is over

Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly officially announced that they were a couple more than two years ago, fans have been following every step of public romance very closely.

The millions of followers that the artists have on social media, from intimate rituals of drinking blood to the covers of sassy magazines stamped by MGK and Megan Fox, have always suggested that the two seemed to have a very strong bond. But in recent days these same fans, based on some clues online, have begun to speculate that the protagonists of Midnight in the Switchgrass may have ended their engagement.

The main evidence of the breakup, according to netizens, is the fact that both Kelly and Megan Fox are absent from each other’s Instagram.

The last photo of the couple together on Megan Fox’s official Instagram was posted 11 weeks ago, which is unusual for the actress, who is known for constantly updating her social networks with images alongside her fiance, who proposed in January 2022, under a fig tree that had a special meaning for the pair. Since then, the actress has shared a series of photos alone and her latest post, from a week ago, shows some sassy photos of her and Kourtney Kardashian together in a SKIMS-branded photo shoot.

MGK’s Instagram follows the same script, as the last photos he shared with Megan Fox were from six weeks ago when the couple sported matching pink hair. The latest images posted were taken around the same time Machine Gun Kelly appeared in a video, smashing a glass of champagne against his own head, backstage on his US tour. Since then, the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, has shared footage from his concerts, lots of photos with his daughter, and even a video with the mayor of Cleveland, who decreed August 13th as Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland’s hometown. singer.

There is no official confirmation from the couple on where the relationship is going, but speculation on social media is in full swing, with many proponents of the separation theory pointing to a lack of public display of love as evidence.

Rumors of MGK and Megan Fox’s split have been circulating for a few weeks now, in fact since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months together.

and Megan Fox hasnt posted an instagram picture of her and MGK since May 25. what is happening to true love in this world, is happiness dead? https://t.co/Df3wNeOwJm pic.twitter.com/gB9YjKb4Ww — name but also a little joke (@bearsaremean) August 6, 2022

With rumors mounting by the day, the couple will likely have to speak up sooner or later, especially if the split speculation turns out to be untrue. The longer they go without a public declaration of love or a sexy photo of the two published, the more people will start to believe the rumors.

