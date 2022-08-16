One UI 4.1.1: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 have a function that reduces performance to save battery

It seems that there are a lot of unpopular tools that are still waiting to be discovered in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung’s new foldable phones. Last Sunday (14), a Reddit user published details of a function that aims to increase battery life, but for that, its performance is reduced. The newly released foldables are the first models from the manufacturer to receive One UI 4.1.1, a new distribution of the software based on Android 12L. This version of the user interface has a feature called “Performance Profile”, where you can switch between “Standard” and “Light”.

“Standard” is the default mode by Samsung. With this profile, the phone balances performance and power consumption levels for the best user experience. The “Light”, in turn, prioritizes low power consumption and cooling efficiency to extend the life of the component, but this can cause a significant drop in performance. The resource can be found by following the path settings > Performance Profile. When accessing the section, Samsung describes both profiles: Pattern : Provides the recommended balance between processing speed, battery life, and cooling efficiency.

: Provides the recommended balance between processing speed, battery life, and cooling efficiency. Light: Prioritizes battery life and cooling efficiency over processing speed. The user u/Dudi4PoLFr from Reddit performed Benchmark tests using both modes and, for verification purposes, compared the results with the performance of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. 9to5Google didn’t notice big differences in the conventional use of the foldable, the numbers show that the performance can reduce significantly.

According to the data obtained, the raw performance of the mobile phone can drop by about 20%. The areas most affected by the power decrease is the Adreno 730 GPU of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, as the graphics benchmarks show greater differences. CPU and GPU temperature is reduced by up to 3º C with “Light” mode.

















Curiosity

15 Aug

















Samsung

15 Aug



Samsung has invested heavily in this regard with the new foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 didn’t impress in our official battery tests, so the new generation has arrived to fix the issues with bigger batteries, more efficient screens, and on a software level, a cool new feature for those looking extra hours of use. More phones should be updated to One UI 4.1.1 soon. What do you think of Samsung’s new user interface function? Comment!

Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs





7.6-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED main display with 23:9 aspect ratio 120 Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution

6.2-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED External Display 120 Hz refresh rate and 2316 x 904 pixel resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform

12 GB of RAM memory

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

IPx8 certification

10 MP main front camera

Front camera under the 4 MP screen

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS) 12MP ultrawide sensor 10 MP telephoto sensor (3x optical zoom)

4,400mAh battery, with 25W charging

Android 12 as operating system, under the One UI 4 interface

See more!