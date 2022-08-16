Paramount+ confirms the hiring of Seu Jorge for original productions in Brazil

THE Paramount+ just confirmed the hiring of Your George to act in two new projects of the streaming service: the series Anderson Spider Silva and a feature film. Both projects are original Paramount+ productions, produced by VIS, the studio division of Paramount.

Anderson Spider Silva is a fictional biographical series about the life of the MMA fighter, who is the greatest champion in the history of this sport. “Anderson Silva is a big winner. It’s an honor to represent such an important character in his life story. Seeing the biography of this athlete’s life being told is the greatest joy because it is these Brazilian stories that inspire people”, comments Seu Jorge.

Seu Jorge will give life to Benedito, the athlete’s uncle. “I am very honored to participate in this project. I’m very good friends with Anderson, I love him and the whole family. And for me, it’s been much more than a gift to be able to help tell this story.“, ends.

The feature film, still in development, will have Christmas as its theme, in a story full of emotion and fun, with scripts originating inside the Black Narratives room, led by Marton Olympio.

