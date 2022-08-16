Patent indicates future iPhone built with ceramic

THE apple filed an application for registration of yet another patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US Patent and Trademark Officeor USPTO), this time related to the construction material of the body of devices such as the iPhone it’s the Apple Watch.

Called “Electronic Devices with Zirconia-Based Textured Components”, the patent describes devices with a matte texture on the body and the use of an advanced ceramic material based on zirconia.

For those who don’t know, zirconia is a high strength natural mineral, even being compared to diamond in terms of “hardness” – which would give the devices enormous durability and invulnerability against impacts.

More specifically, the material used would be a component formed by a “partially stabilized zirconia ceramic” or a “hardened zirconia ceramic”.

Its usability would even be quite versatile — which would allow the material to be used both on the side (in the case of an Apple Watch, for example) and on the back of devices such as iPhones, iPads, etc.

The specification that the material would give a matte appearance to the devices, in turn, indicates that it can be used on the Pro line iPhones, as they have a premium look and non-reflective back (as in common models).

It is worth remembering that it would not be the first time that Apple would use ceramic to manufacture its devices — the Apple Watch, for example, already had an edition built with the material. With the iPhone, however, if this comes to fruition, it would be an unprecedented “gift” for consumers.

via Forbes