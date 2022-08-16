Photo of Michael Jackson statue in Brazil goes viral for the wrong reasons

A photo taken of the statue of Michael Jackson located on a slab on the Dona Marta hill, in Rio de Janeiro, went viral for the same reason that several Brazilian works of art honoring famous people gain the internet.

After a fan Twitter account posted the photo, other users showered responses about how the statue – made to commemorate the shooting of the “They Don’t Care About Us” video in the community on the hill – looks nothing like the singer.

Comparisons have been made with actress Sandra Bullock, one of the monsters in the movie “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and even the infamous bust of Cristiano Ronaldo revealed in 2018 in his native Madeira island.

The statue of Michael Jackson now joins the Nelson Mandela wax figure resembling Roberto Dinamite in the list of Brazilian tributes cursed by the internet.

Check out the original tweet (courtesy of the Tone Deaf website) and some of the best responses below.

“This is Sandra Bullock”:

Michael Jackson with a rifle:

The monster from “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark”:

The bust of Cristiano Ronaldo:

