Plum Bonito is the codename of the Radeon RX 7900 XT video card – See the others

RDNA3 Radeon RX 7000 GPUs to be released in 2022

While AMD GPU codenames do not point to any specific revelations, the naming structure can be used to track the individual evolution of different architectures. The official announcement of the RDNA3 Radeon RX 7000 GPUs, should be close to happening and the Video cards codenames will be Plum Bonito, Wheat Nas and Hotpink Bonefish.

The GPU with the Navi 31 chip, codenamed Plum Bonito, represents the Radeon RX 7900, the Navi 32 chip, codenamed Wheat Nas, represents the Radeon RX 7800/7700, while the Navi 33 chip, codenamed Hotpink Bonefish, will be the Radeon RX 7600. the 7000 line that was previously called Phoenix, has been confirmed as Pink Sardine.

The codename Pink Sardine maintains the same structure as the Ryzen 6000 series of processors, dubbed Yellow Carp, and continues the peculiar mixture of colors with fish names. The Radeon RX 7000 series features RDNA3 technology, promising a expected performance jump of about 50%.

Radeon RX 7000 may have a significant jump in VRAM

Rumors suggest that the GPUs with the Navi 31 chip can hit the market with 384-bit GDDR6 memories. Such video cards may have 864GB/s bandwidth, regardless of Infinity Cache. That would be a big leap compared to the current high-end Radeon RX 6950 XT, which has 16GB to 18Gbps at 256-bit, resulting in 576GB/s of bandwidth.

Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards equipped with Navi 32 would offer 576 GB/s of bandwidth with GDDR6 memories at 18 Gbps through 256-bit. Rumors also point out that cards equipped with the Navi 33 chip will feature 128-bit GDDR6 memory, operating at a bandwidth of 288GB/s.

Rumors also point to TSMC’s 5nm lithography chips for the Radeon RX 7900 and 7800/7700, and 6nm chips for the 7600 models. AMD has already confirmed that it will officially introduce its new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 processors, on August 29th, so we can expect more information for the Radeon RX 7000 GPU lineup.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Videocardz, Tweaktown