Porn legend answers for rape, faces up to 300 years in prison

With more than 2,000 adult productions under his belt, former porn star Ron Jeremy, 69, is currently behind bars. He awaits further developments in the trial of the 30 rape charges brought against him by 21 women.

According to the Daily Star, Jeremy faces up to 300 years in prison if convicted. He claims innocence of all charges and had his trajectory rescued by the documentary “Porn King: The Rise and Fall of Ron Jeremy” (King of Porn: The Rise and Fall of Ron Jeremy).

The production recently shown by Channel 4, in the United Kingdom, also highlighted the advanced state of senility in which Jeremy is currently, to the point of not being able to spell his own name. Currently, the defendant undergoes medical evaluations to evaluate his lawyers’ request that he be declared mentally unfit to participate in the trial.

According to former porn actress Alana Evans, who worked with Jeremy on some of his films, the actor’s health problems began to surface even before he was arrested.

“Ron was already totally senile. He was already a zombie, he couldn’t even speak anymore. As his health and mental state worsened, his behavior got even worse”, she declared, in an excerpt from the British documentary.