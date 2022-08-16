Predator: all movies from best to worst (ranking)

With the recent release of The Predator: The Hunt, the sci-fi franchise has gained a new chapter, which features the first attack by the hunter aliens on Earth. With 35 years since the premiere of the first film, predator is already one of the most respected names in cinema, with a mythology that has expanded over the decades with the most varied characters.

The plot of all the movies is basically the same. A group of aliens’ main sport is sport hunting, and they do this by traveling from planet to planet, looking for the most challenging prey they can find. In these more than three decades, the franchise has gone through different scenarios, ranging from isolated jungles to the streets of Los Angeles.

Want to know what the best and worst movie in the franchise is? Below, we’ve put together a list of the five feature films and their ratings, according to IMDb.

1. The Predator (1987) – 7.8/10

In the 1980s, Arnold Schwarzenegger was the perfect actor to take on aliens who had a hobby of participating in universal sport hunting. The film was one of the great science fiction and action cinema milestones of the decade.

The plot takes place in Central America, and features Major Dutch (Schwarzenegger) leading a group of soldiers to rescue government officials who are being held hostage by guerrillas.

He carries out the mission, but ends up discovering that the guerrillas were not the biggest threat he would face.

2. The Predator: The Hunt (2022) – 7.2/10

A young Comanche warrior discovers that her tribe is being attacked by a horrifying creature. Now it’s up to her to use all her skill to face the enemy, who has superior weapons, resources and technology.

The Predator: The Hunt takes place in the early 18th century and is the prequel to the franchise. The film has received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences and is already considered the best film since the original.

3. Predators (2010) – 6.4/10

Eight strangers are thrown into the middle of a jungle with weapons, not knowing where they are and who put them there. As they try to figure out a way to return to their lives, they realize they have been taken from Earth and are being hunted by aliens.

The third film in the franchise has Adrien Brody, Alice Braga, Danny Trejo and Mahershala Ali in the cast.

4. The Predator 2: The Hunt Continues (1990) – 6.3/10

Unlike Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny Glover was one of the least likely people to appear in a film in the franchise. predator. Even so, it is he who stars in the second title, which places the aliens on the streets of Los Angeles.

Although the premise is interesting, the result was underwhelming, and the mix of science fiction and crime film did not work out very well. This is also the film that introduces the crossover with the Alien franchise, which years later gave rise to the spin off Alien vs. predator.

5. The Predator (2018) – 5.3/10

The predators had left Earth many years ago, but return after a boy (Jacob Tremblay) finds one of the equipment they left behind and fires off a message.

Believing it to be a warning sign, the aliens prepare for another hunt. With Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key in the cast, the feature failed to please old fans of the franchise, nor win a new audience.

What is your favorite movie from the franchise?