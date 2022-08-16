premiere and news of “Secret Invasion”

We have good news for fans of “Secret Invasion” it is clear, Emilia Clarke at Marvel. The studio’s new production is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2023, specifically in March and May, on Disney+.







Learn all about “Secret Invasion”, and Emilia Clarke’s participation in Marvel Photo: Credit: Shutterstock / todoteen

In addition to the actress, the series brings names like Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson in the cast, returning to the role of Nicky Fury, the most important in the MCU.

On Instagram, the actor took the opportunity to share a photo behind the scenes of the plot, revealing which reshoots were finished, as published by ScreenRant.

The plot of “Secret Invasion”

In the comics, the saga brings the “Avengers” discovering that several members of the Skrull race (extraterrestrials that alter their forms), are infiltrated on Earth as duplicates of personalities and heroes.

Incidentally, the “Invasion” was shown in the post-credits scenes of “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”, from 2021. The title will be set after the events of the movie “Captain Marvel”, from 2019, and centered on Talos, Ben Mandelsohn’s character, a Skrull who cannot change his form.

What do we already know about Emilia Clarke at Marvel?

So far there has been no official information about Emilia’s participation in the series. However, according to insider Daniel RPK, the actress will be responsible for playing G’iah, a Skrull, very important to the plot of “Secret Invasion”.

For some fans, the news comes in a frustrating way, mainly because it’s not as iconic a character as they expected. But, it is worth saying that there was never a prospect that she would actually live a popular character, right? Now, we just have to wait for the official confirmation from the studio.