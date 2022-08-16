Presented, Ferraresi talks about position on the field, Rondón and whether the classic will be played

Finally, the Venezuelan defender Nahuel Feraresi was presented at São Paulo Futebol Clube. The player answered several questions from journalists and was confident in tracing a good trajectory at Tricolor. The questions even involved the Vila Belmiro derby, the club’s next commitment in the Brasileirão.

When asked about positioning on the field, Ferraresi said he could play either in a line of five (three defenders) or in a line of four (two defenders). The athlete said he preferred to play on the sides and did not give preference to which side. Versatility is important for the squad and the position was one of the most requested by Rogério.

Another point to be highlighted was the way in which the defender spoke of his then teammate Miranda, treating him as a true football legend and valuing the future interaction he will have with athletes like Eder and Rafinha.

When asked if he would be ready for the derby against Santos, Ferraresi said he had to evaluate with the coaching staff and continue training until he reached a good condition to debut. the defender was on vacation while negotiating with City and São Paulo the transfer on loan. His last match was for Estoril, ninth in the “Portuguesão” 2021/2022. Both he and his namesake, Nahuel Bustos, are physically behind the others and, in the case of the defense, the lack of rhythm can be decisive.

I confess that, despite the positive scout and references from friends, I’m still paying to see (in a positive way, of course) have the presence of a player from an unimpressive market in football, like the Venezuelan. My flea behind my ear also has a name and surname: Alexander Rondón, a still active striker who came to São Paulo to replace Luís Fabiano and was one of the biggest fiascos of the position in the club’s history. Of course, Venezuelan football has improved since then and it is worth mentioning that the fear is not due to the geographical origin of the player, but due to the lack of good-level athletes there. If I were an American or Chinese defender I would have the same fear.

I hope that all this fear of mine is not confirmed, that Nahuel is the missing piece in the Tricolor defense and becomes a “new Darío Pereyra” or a “new Lugano”.

Welcome and good luck at Tricolor!

Greetings Tricolors!

Daniel Perrone | Sao Paulo Always!

