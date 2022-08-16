Putin accuses US of prolonging war in Ukraine to maintain hegemony | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday accused the United States of encouraging a prolongation of the war in Ukraine as part of what he described as an effort by Washington to maintain its global “hegemony”, and predicted that “the era of the unipolar world order is nearing its end”.

In a video message broadcast during an international security conference in Moscow, which was attended by military personnel from countries in Latin America, Asia and Africa, Putin repeated his argument that he sent troops to Ukraine after Washington allegedly turned the country into a stronghold. “anti-Russia”.

“They need conflict to maintain their hegemony,” Putin said.

“That’s why they turned the Ukrainian people into cannon fodder. The situation in Ukraine shows that the United States is trying to prolong the conflict, and they are doing exactly the same thing trying to foment conflict in Asia, Africa and Latin America.”

Moscow’s claim that the invasion of Ukraine would be a preventive measure to ensure the security of Russian territory has been repeated exhaustively by the Kremlin since the beginning of the war, but there are signs that Putin’s aim is to expand his country’s territory to create a land connection between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, annexed in 2014, with the possibility of further westward expansion.

Putin’s speech on Tuesday is also part of a strategy to try to rally support from other countries against sanctions imposed by Western countries on Moscow and on companies and members of the Russian elite. In late June, the Russian president had already used the annual summit of the BRICS, a group that also includes Brazil, India, China and South Africa, to blame the West for the global economic crisis and seek support from those countries to circumvent sanctions. At the time, Beijing also strongly criticized Western sanctions.

2 of 3 Nancy Pelosi, during a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen — Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office / AFP Photo Nancy Pelosi, during a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office / AFP Photo)

Putin also drew parallels between Washington’s support for Ukraine and the recent visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, suggesting that both were part of an American attempt to foment global instability.

“The American adventure in Taiwan was not just a voyage of irresponsible policy. It was part of a deliberate and conscious US strategy aimed at destabilizing the situation and creating chaos in the region and around the world, a blatant display of disregard for the sovereignty of another. country and its own international obligations,” Putin said on Tuesday.

Taiwan is a self-governing island, with a democratic regime and politically close to Western countries, and a major producer of electronic chips. China considers the island part of its territory and has shown signs that it intends to force a reunification.

Pelosi flew to Taipei in early August, the highest American official to visit the island in 25 years, despite the Joe Biden administration urging her not to make the trip for the time being because of the cost-effectiveness involved. After the visit, China conducted extensive military exercises around the island.

The Russian leader claimed that “Western globalist elites” were trying to “shift the blame for their own failures onto Russia and China”, adding that “no matter how much the beneficiaries of the current globalist model try to cling to it, it is doomed”.

China announces sanctions against Taiwan officials accused of conspiring for independence

Weapons supply and military cooperation

On Monday, Putin had already reached out to governments in Latin America, Asia and Africa by stating that Russia was prepared to provide military equipment and close cooperation agreements for military-technological development with countries on these continents.

“Russia sincerely values ​​historically strong, friendly and truly trust-based ties with states in Latin America, Asia and Africa, and stands ready to offer state-of-the-art weapons to its allies and partners. From small arms to armored vehicles, anti-aircraft artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles,” Putin said, noting that “almost all of them were used repeatedly in real combat operations.”

There is doubt, however, about the ability of the Russian arms industry to supply military equipment to other countries while the war in Ukraine, which started almost six months ago and with no signs of truce, continues, imposing severe losses of equipment and human beings on both sides in conflict. .

This speech by Putin was made at the opening of the International Army Games in Moscow, organized annually by the Kremlin. This year, delegations from 37 countries participate in the event.

The Russian president also offered partnerships for training foreign military personnel in Russia. “Thousands of military professionals around the world are proud alumni of our country’s universities and military academies,” he said.