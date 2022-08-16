R$1,540.78 just playing? Check out the APPS that promise payments relatively easily

Do you know the PayAndPlay and Easy Cash apps? According to Brazilian youtubers, the apps promise expressive payments to national users. In the videos, influencers do everything to convince followers to try their luck on the platform. For this, they claim that the apps are paying more than BRL 1,540.78 “quickly” and “no frills”. The statements, as usual, caught the attention of many people.

After all, who wouldn’t want to make money online and make a profit without making an effort? On the other hand, the public wants to know: do PayAndPlay and Easy Cash apps really pay? Or are they more virtual scams, created just to enrich developers and youtubers? In this sense, we explain below everything you need to know about apps: how they work, how subscribers can earn money, and finally, their trust levels.

Apps that promise payments – Meet PayAndPlay

The PayAndPlay app is only available on Google Play. Therefore, it only works on phones with the Android operating system. Therefore, it is not possible to download it on Apple devices with iOS. Currently, about a thousand people have already downloaded PayAndPlay. Apparently, the app is still a great novelty. It is worth remembering that PayAndPlay is the project of an Indian company, and therefore, it is only available in English and Hindi.

How to make money on PayAndPlay? Does the app really pay?

The PayAndPlay app works identically to many other micro-task platforms. In this way, users carry out the activities of the app, accumulate points, and eventually request payments. These tasks primarily involve playing games, checking in daily, spinning roulette, watching videos, scratching scratch cards, answering surveys, completing questionnaires, sharing the referral link and reading news.

Unfortunately, everything indicates that PayAndPlay is not a reliable application. On the Play Store, the app only secured a score of 2.2 (out of 5), considered extremely low. The score alone reveals that PayAndPlay is not worth it. Additionally, users report that the app fails to deliver on its payment promises. According to subscribers, even after a period of 10 days, the app does not make transfers on PayPal.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Apps That Promise Payments – Is Easy Cash Trustworthy?

Like PayAndPlay, Easy Cash is available for download from the Play Store. So far, about 1,000 people have downloaded the app. The app, apparently, is aimed at the Brazilian market. Therefore, it is available in Portuguese. According to the official description of the platform, users earn money by playing 14 fun games. However, it is not possible to play the same game for many hours.

On the Play Store, Easy Cash only secured a grade of 3.2 (out of 5), considered low. In the comments, users reveal that the app is not worth it. According to subscribers, platform games are always locked or blocked. Therefore, it becomes impossible to accumulate the coins and request payments. Finally, we found no convincing evidence of withdrawals or transfers.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Discover another way to make money online

As you can already see, the options mentioned above are not worth it. So, how to profit online in 2022? To ensure real payments, you can bet on passive income apps.

With these apps, you can earn money by sharing your Wi-Fi connection bandwidth. In other words, it is possible to earn money without doing anything. The process is lengthy, but it’s worth it for those who want to supplement their income on the internet.

To make money with this method, a good recommendation is to download apps like HoneyGain. To do this, just go to the app’s official website and follow the instructions.

