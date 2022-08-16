Rape-born son who helped mother bring abusers to justice | World

Nearly three decades after being repeatedly raped by two brothers, an Indian woman hopes to finally get justice — and she enlists the help of her son born of abuse to do so.

She claims she was raped for six months by two men when she was just 12 years old in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The child born of the rape — who was given up for adoption but returned to her 13 years later — encouraged her to file a lawsuit against her alleged abusers.

Ten days ago, the police arrested one of the accused, and last Wednesday, the second man was also arrested.

“The incident is very old, but the wounds it caused have not yet healed,” the woman told the BBC. “It paralyzed my life, and I remember that moment over and over again.”

Thousands of child sexual abuse cases are reported in India every year. In 2020 — the most recent year for which official data are available — 47,000 cases were registered under India’s Protection of Children from Sex Crimes Act (POCSO).

Activists say many other cases go unreported because children are too young to understand what is happening to them or are too afraid to speak up. Families are also often reluctant to report such abuses because of stigma or if the perpetrators are known.

‘They instilled terror in my heart’

The Uttar Pradesh rape victim, whose name cannot be released under Indian law, said the attacks took place in 1994 in the city of Shahjahanpur.

The accused, Mohammed Razi and his brother Naqi Hasan, lived in the victim’s neighborhood and climbed over the wall of her house and attacked her whenever she was alone.

The pregnancy was only discovered when the young woman’s health began to deteriorate, and her sister took her to the doctor. The doctor ruled out abortion because of her fragile health and young age. Immediately after birth, the baby was given up for adoption.

“I suffered so much for this child, but I didn’t even get a chance to see his face. When I asked my mother, she said, ‘Now you will have a second chance at life.’

The victim and family did not file a complaint with the police at the time because the woman said she lived in fear of the accused.

“They threatened to kill my family and burn our house down if I told anyone about the rape,” he says.

“My dream was to join the police when I grew up, but because of these two people, all my dreams ended. I missed school. I couldn’t study.”

She later moved with her family to the Rampur district in an attempt to escape the traumatic memories associated with her previous home. In 2000, she married and had a second child.

She hoped this new chapter would help her forget about the past, but six years into their marriage, her husband found out about the rape and blamed her for it.

After being kicked out of the house along with her son, she moved in with her sister and her family.

A son’s search for the truth

Her first child, who was given up for adoption, also faced a lot of discrimination because of her identity.

His mother said he grew up being told by neighbors that he wasn’t the son of his foster parents — and that’s how he found out he was adopted.

Thirteen years after mother and child were separated, the adoptive parents returned the child to the birth mother.

But the boy longed to know who his father was. Since he didn’t have a last name—in India, it’s usually his father’s name—children made fun of him at school.

The victim says that the son always asked about his father.

He was constantly asking his mother about his father—and not getting an answer saddened him deeply.

She says her son said he “couldn’t live this life without a name”—and even threatened to commit suicide if she didn’t reveal his father’s name.

Initially, the mother says she scolded him for asking questions, but eventually relented and told the truth.

Instead of being shocked, her son became her biggest ally, telling her she had to “fight this battle and teach the accused a lesson.”

“If you talk about what happened, maybe more people will too. It will strengthen our case, and the accused will be punished. A message will be sent to society that no one can be saved after committing a crime.”

With her son’s encouragement, the victim revisited Shahjahanpur in 2020 but found it difficult to file a case against the accused.

As the police were refusing to file her complaint because it was too old, she sought out a lawyer. He was also reluctant, saying it would be difficult to bring a case that was nearly three decades old to justice.

The area where she lived as a child had changed beyond recognition — she couldn’t even find her old home, and the accused couldn’t be located.

“How would you prove where you lived three decades ago and that’s where you were raped?” the lawyer asked.

“I told him: Let’s bring the evidence, and you take our case,” she recalls.

The lawyer filed an appeal in court and by order of the head of the judicial magistrate of Shahjahanpur, a case was opened against the two accused in March 2021.

With the second arrest made on Wednesday, police say both accused are now in custody.

The woman said the officers asked her to find the accused.

“I met them, and I spoke to them on the phone. They recognized me and asked me why I wasn’t dead yet,” she reveals.

“I said: Now it’s your turn to die.”

The evidence and the arrest

Although the accused had been located, there was no evidence to link them to the crime. Police say the evidence came from DNA tests done in February.

“This case was absolutely unexpected. When the woman came forward and filed a case, we were quite surprised. But we took our chances and collected DNA samples from her son,” S Anand, senior superintendent of Shahjahanpur Police, told the BBC.

“Then we collected DNA samples from the accused and tested them. One of them matched the son’s DNA samples,” added Inspector Dharmendra Kumar Gupta, who has been investigating the case since last year.

On July 31, one of the accused was arrested, and last Wednesday, police said they also had the second man in custody. The accused have not yet commented on the allegations against them.

The woman wants her story to inspire others to report crimes committed against them.

“People are silent. I was also silent, and I thought that’s what was written in my destiny. But that doesn’t exist. We must go to the police so that no one else has to put up with what we’ve had.”

As for his son, he says he’s glad the accused were arrested.