Rare Beauty and more brands participate in activation

The net Sephora launches, in September, the activation Sephora Hotelin partnership with the Copacabana Palace, A Belmond Hotel, in Rio de Janeiro. In the immersion, guests will be able to explore various activations of beauty brands, such as rare beauty – from the singer Selena Gomez – and Fenty Beauty – from the singer Rihanna – while participating in experiments.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty are among the brands participating in the Sephora Hotel. Photo: Reproduction / Instagram / Publicity

Learn more about Hotel Sephora activation

Activation takes place on the first two weekends of September – 2nd to 4th and 8th to 11th – from 12:00 to 19:00. The event is restricted to guests and customers who will have access through redemption via the Beauty Club Sephora loyalty program.

“We are in a post-pandemic moment in which our audience is looking for personalized and sensory experiences capable of fostering the production of content and entertainment that Hotel Sephora is able to offer its guests”, comments the marketing director of Sephora Brasil, Cataldo Domenicis. “This project is already a milestone in 2022 for us. In addition to being innovative for our audience, it also reaches generation z, who are eager for infotainment and novelties,” he says.

Belmond South America’s marketing director, Roberta Almeida, reinforces the campaign. “The glamor of the Copa stirs people’s imagination. In these almost 100 years of history, we have already received countless iconic figures and great movie personalities. Through this innovative partnership with Sephora, we will open our doors for participants to experience this universe. We want to tell legendary stories lived at Copa and perpetuate this cultural heritage for future generations (…) Copa and Sephora are references in consumer experience, so these days at Hotel Sephora promise to be memorable”.

The immersion starts at check in, when guests are directed to the access shift to the hotel room area. There, 31 brands are special guests. Each of them will occupy themed rooms, like the exclusive brands Sephora Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Sephora Collection, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit, Nars, Drunk Elephant, KVD Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics, Laura Mercier, Sol de Janeiro and Yves Saint Laurent beautyin addition to the brands Caudalie, Clinique, Dior, Dolce&Gabbana, Estée Lauder, Guerlain, Givenchy, Kenzo, MAC, Mari Maria, Niina Secrets, OUI, Paco Rabanne, Shiseido and Too Faced. Other global ones such as Samsung, Sunglass Hut and Tik Tokwill also have activations for guests.

Rare Beauty, by Selena Gomez, arrived in Brazil at Sephora stores at the beginning of the month. The complete catalog of products, such as liquid blush, is available in the country.