Real Time Big Data shows fierce dispute between Moro and Alvaro Dias for Senate

Candidates from Paraná and former allies are technically tied

247 – Real Time Big Data survey commissioned by Record and released this Tuesday (16th) shows a fierce dispute in Paraná for a seat in the Federal Senate.

Former allies, former partial judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil) and Alvaro Dias (Podemos) are technically tied.

I live – 30%

Alvaro Dias – 27%

Paulo Martins (PL) – 8%

Aline Sleutjes (Pros) – 2%

Roseane Pereira (PV) – 2%

Orlando Pessuti (MDB) – 1%

Laerson Matias (Psol) – 1%

Desiree Salgado (PDT) – 1%

Carlos Savoia (PMN) – 1%

The survey heard 1,500 voters from Paraná between August 13 and 15. The confidence interval is 95% and the margin of error is three percentage points. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol PR-06612/2022.

