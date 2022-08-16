Real Time Big Data shows fierce dispute between Moro and Alvaro Dias for Senate

Candidates from Paraná and former allies are technically tied
247 – Real Time Big Data survey commissioned by Record and released this Tuesday (16th) shows a fierce dispute in Paraná for a seat in the Federal Senate.
Former allies, former partial judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil) and Alvaro Dias (Podemos) are technically tied.
- I live – 30%
- Alvaro Dias – 27%
- Paulo Martins (PL) – 8%
- Aline Sleutjes (Pros) – 2%
- Roseane Pereira (PV) – 2%
- Orlando Pessuti (MDB) – 1%
- Laerson Matias (Psol) – 1%
- Desiree Salgado (PDT) – 1%
- Carlos Savoia (PMN) – 1%
The survey heard 1,500 voters from Paraná between August 13 and 15. The confidence interval is 95% and the margin of error is three percentage points. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol PR-06612/2022.
